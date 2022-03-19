ROCKPORT — Selectmen have indicated they're willing to back a community-led resolution to end wasteful energy usage — with some caveats.
An organization of around 20 residents, now formally known as the Rockport Climate Action, has spent the past few months soliciting support for its resolution from the town's various departments. The goal is to institute a set of policies that will require renewable energy sources to offset the town's energy usage. Rockport Climate Action hopes the town will be completely net-zero energy by 2040.
"Rockport can obtain 100% of its energy from clean, non-carbon sources, including solar and wind energy with energy storage, reduced energy use through efficiency and conversation measures, and electrified space heating, water heating and transportation," the resolution reads.
The Green Community Task Force, and the Conservation and Millbrook Meadow committees have already given their support to the Rockport Climate Action and their net-zero resolution. The Planning Board declined.
Rockport Climate Action leader Christine Downing presented the resolution to selectmen at their Tuesday meeting. Selectmen were receptive but did declined to back the resolution as it was written.
For one, selectmen suggested pushing the deadline back to 2050. Also, they expressed being more comfortable with "supporting" the net-zero initiative, rather than "committing" to it as stated in Rockport Climate Action's resolution.
Selectmen have yet to formally draft and approve their version of the resolution.
Rockport Climate Action will ask the public to support the same resolution it's been shopping around Town Hall at Town Meeting this April via a non-binding citizens petition.