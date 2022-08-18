ROCKPORT — Town Administrator Mitch Vieira has given the green light to selectmen to appoint new members to the Conservation Commission, which has not met in four months.
At the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, Vieira recommended the appointments begin at selectmen’s next scheduled meeting in two weeks. Vieira mentioned he has already spoken with each of the applicants.
“There are currently three candidates for the board to consider,” Vieira told the Times in an email. “The final determination on how many will be interviewed will be determined once the Aug. 30 agenda is set.”
It has been four months since the Conservation Commission has met as four members have stepped down this past year. Only three members remain, just one shy of the required four-person quorum.
Once the Conservation Commission reconvenes, Vieira said town counsel will facilitate the first handful of meetings. All new members will be required to complete Conservation Commission training within the year.
Since April, selectmen have alluded to “personnel issues” within the Conservation Commission and the ongoing efforts to resolve them before having the commission meet again.
Dianne Finch, one of the members who stepped down, told to the Times she felt disrespected by veteran members for wanting to emphasize Rockport’s local bylaws in discussions.
“The town is addressing the committee personnel issues currently which it hopes to have addressed prior to the Aug. 30 meeting when new appointments will be considered,” Vieira’ said in his email.
Separate from the ongoing Conservation Commission personnel issues, the town is without a conservation agent. Former agent Bert Comins served for only a year before taking a new job at the MassWildlife Field Headquarters in Westborough.
Vieira said at Tuesday’s meeting the town was close to hiring a qualified replacement, but that individual backed out at the last minute.
“That sent us back to square one,” he explained. “The position was immediately reposted and there have been some additional applicants that have come in. It’s still in the early vetting phases on that.”
Both Gloucester and Essex are also looking for conservation agents. Vieira said the search has been difficult as there’s only small handful of qualified individuals available. The salary is competitive, Vieira added, and the town has fast-tracked the hiring process as to not let another qualified candidate slip away.
