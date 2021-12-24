It will be another four months before single-track service over the the new Gloucester Drawbridge over the Annisquam River will be restored, allowing commuter train travel between the West Gloucester and Rockport stations, the MBTA announced Thursday.
During the $100 million bridge replacement project, Rockport Line riders have been using replacement shuttle buses between West Gloucester and Rockport stations, with the MBTA saying it “has the capacity to offer additional buses if ridership demand warrants it.”
Service over the new bridge was expected to be restored in September, but an MBTA official at the time said supply chain issues combined with bridge construction complexities meant service to Rockport would not be restored as anticipated. Service over the original 1911 bridge was suspended in April 2020 “due to unforeseen site conditions,” the website for the project states.
“While replacement construction continues,” the MBTA said in a prepared statement, “the disruption in service has provided an opportunity to accelerate other projects planned for the Rockport Line that would have required service interruptions later in 2022. Several intensive projects were launched that could only be accomplished with service suspended, and this extended suspension of train service allowed the MBTA to complete projects more efficiently.”
This includes 100% replacement of more than 11,000 treated wooden ties with plastic ones with no preservative chemicals, the MBTA said. The stretch between Cleveland Street in Gloucester and Poole’s Lane in Rockport was rebuilt using these new ties. In addition, “ the rail was also treated to bring it within current neutral temperature standards in order to prevent track alignment issues in very hot weather. The track was also realigned both vertically and horizontally.”
The MBTA also removed and replaced 11 150-year-old “stacked stone” box culverts with concrete pipe to restore water flows, ensuring the new culverts will be ready for predicted changes in weather patterns due to climate change. A 12th culvert, deemed at risk, will be replaced in the early spring, before service is restored.
For reliable service, switches and special track work in Rockport beyond Poole’s Lane have been renewed and brought up to current standards.
The MBTA also deep-cleaned and repainted the Gloucester and Rockport stations and replaced the grade crossing at Maple Street in Gloucester.
A new interlocking was installed between the Gloucester Station and the drawbridge to replace an outdated spring-powered switch. “The interlocking allows the train dispatcher located in the central dispatching office to control the track used by each train and allows the dispatcher to display signals to control the movement of trains through the area,” the MBTA said.
Work that has to be completed includes a project to remove loose rock from the ledges alongside the tracks by the Route 128 bridge.
“Other regular cyclical maintenance operations will also be scheduled to maximize the remaining time to the greatest benefit,” the MBTA said. “This work has been approved and will be scheduled to take place before service resumes.”
More information is available by visiting mbta.com, or connecting with the MBTA on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook/TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.