ROCKPORT — The town’s Holiday Shopping Night, held in recent years over a period of nights, has changed. This year, the event will be held on one night.
The reason?
“We decided to have one shopping night to get the most interest from the public to shop locally,” said Olivia Perez-O’Dess of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “The idea came out of our Christmas in Rockport planning meetings which started in September to plan for our event series.”
Holiday Shopping Night will take place Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 9 p.m. To encourage residents and those who frequent Rockport to spend their money close to home, almost $2,000 in prizes and gift cards will be awarded to those who shop. Taking part are more than 30 downtown businesses, including those on Bearskin Neck.
The night is part of the larger Christmas in Rockport slew of events, which includes the arrival of Santa Claus by boat at T-Wharf on Rockport Harbor and the evening lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree in Dock Square.
“Christmas in Rockport couldn’t happen without the support of Rockport’s businesses, in collaboration with the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce,” Perez-O’Dess said.
The idea of Christmas in Rockport was created by some downtown business owners, principally those located along Bearskin Neck. Approximately 30 businesses participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Christmas in Rockport Planning Committee.
“The aim of the event is to get people into local businesses and to encourage them to shop locally,” said Perez-O’Dess.
Participating businesses plan to donate the gift cards to be raffled at Holiday Shopping Night. The raffle money raised will help fund expenses for Christmas in Rockport, including paying for marketing and printed materials associated with the events.
Much of the work on Holiday in Rockport was done by Christina Willcox of the Rockport Candle Co. and Lisa Gove, who owns The Glass House, the Happy Whale and Alexander’s Pottery & Gifts.
“I think it’s very important,” said Gove. “This idea that has come about is really new and exciting and will hopefully generate a lot of business and a lot of sales.”
The plan for Friday is to hand out holiday shopping cards to costumers who then get stamps on the card as they visit stores and galleries during their shopping spree. Each stamp collected will count for one raffle ticket entry.
“The more people shop, the more stamps they earn, the more chances they have to win one of the three prizes,” said Perez-O’Dess.
The gift drawing will take place at an “after party” at the restaurant Fleur Cuisine Harborside, located on T-Wharf. Awarded will be a:
Grand prize of a “gift tree” holding more than $900 in gift cards.
Second-place gift tree with more than $500 in gift cards.
Third-place gift tree holding more than $350 in gift cards.
Those participating in the raffle need not be present to win one of the prizes. More information on the event, including a description on the raffle, may be found at www.christmasinrockport.com.
Gove said if the event succeeds, it should grow in the future, much like similar events in nearby municipalities.
“We’re hoping if it is successful, it will be bigger and better next year,” said Gove. “It’s high time Rockport adopted something like that.”
