ROCKPORT — More than 300 artists from around the country applied to be selected for exhibition in the Rockport Art Association & Museum’s “National 2022” show.
Of those artists, the works of 149 were chosen for this show, which opens with a gala and awards ceremony open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the historic art association located at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport.
Artist Ken Knowles, chairperson of the “National 2022” show, said the response from artists was unprecedented.
“This show promises to be one of the most exciting events hosted by the Rockport Art Association & Museum,” said Knowles. The artwork is both representational and contemporary.
“The accepted artists represent most regions of the USA,” added Karen Koretsky, executive director of Rockport Art Association & Museum.
Those attending Thursday’s ticketed preview and gala awards reception will be the first to view and have a chance to purchase the artworks.
“As chairperson, I set out to bring it to another level of prestige and desirability. The event reception is well appointed with catering by Vinwood and amazing music by the Adria Smith Quartet,” Knowles said. “We also created one of the largest lists of prize money awards. The committee has been tireless and I thank all of the people who worked so hard to make this gala top notch. I look forward to it being a grand evening.”
The gala awards reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. during which more than $11,000 will be awarded in the various prizes. A special advance collector’s preview will be held at 5 p.m., which also allows those attending the preview to meet the artists in a more intimate setting.
Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the art association at 12 Main St. in Rockport or nearby at Ken Knowles Fine Art. Tickets also are available on the association website, www.rockportartassn.org. The show runs through Dec. 31.
