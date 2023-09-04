ROCKPORT — The fall special Town Meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 11, at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane, at 5:30 p.m.
Below is a summary of the 24 warrant articles to be considered:
A. – Pay unpaid bills from previous fiscal years.
B. – Raise money to add to the appropriations made under articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, 6A, and 6B of Town Meeting in April.
C. – Receive the annual report and recommendations of the Community Preservation Committee.
D. – To see if the town will vote to set aside money in the Community Preservation Fund for the following:
• Community Housing Reserve Account.
• Open Space/Recreation Reserve Account.
• Historic Preservation Reserve Account.
E. – Use money from the Community Preservation Fund for several projects, including ones at White Wharf, a study of nature trails, restoration of T Wharf, a grant for Harborlight Community Partners for the creation of affordable community housing at 5 Granite St., and the replacement of the playground at Rockport Elementary School.
F. – Amend the bylaw regarding the Housing Authority’s terms of office so that three members shall be elected positions and a fourth member shall be a tenant appointed by the Select Board.
G. – Amend the bylaw regarding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This measure involves a number of grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
H. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding the Board of Commissioners of the Department of Public Works. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
I. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding the Stormwater Management Bylaw. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
J. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding the role of the town clerk so that “non-substantive” alphanumeric changes can be made to specific bylaws.
K. — Amend the town’s bylaws regarding the “public peace and order.” This measure, related to such violations as public drinking, “window peeping,” use of firearms, defacing public grounds and property and smoking and vaping practices, involves a number of grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
L. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding motor vehicles, streets and parking. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections additions and deletions.
M. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding public safety matters. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
N. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding the town’s Government and Bylaw Committee by adding to its decision-making authority the option of “no recommendation.” The committee’s options now are “favorable action” and “unfavorable action.”
O. – Amend the town’s bylaws regarding Environmental Protection and Public Health. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions.
P. – Transfer money from the Opioid Use Disorder Stabilization Fund to be spent for several uses, including opioid use disorder treatment and training and prevention programs.
Q. – Transfer care, custody and control of town-owned land on Landmark Lane in order to grant access for public utility easements.
R. – Appropriate money for capital outlay items for Water Enterprise.
S. – Appropriate money for capital outlay items for the Sewer Enterprise.
T. – Authorize the Select Board to enter into a lease/purchase financing agreement for the acquisition of a trackless “MT7” tractor.
U. – Authorize the Select Board to convey land located at 3 Dock Square with the Old Firehouse Trust Building.
V .– Accept the provisions of office hours for Saturday.
W. – Allow for one annual billing for real estate or personal property bills under $100.
X. – Adopt the a non-binding resolution that will commemorate and name the municipal deep rock drinking water well located adjacent to the Cape Pond reservoir in the name of “Frederick (Ted) H. Tarr, III.”