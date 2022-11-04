Rockport students to perform free concerts

ROCKPORT — Things are starting to feel normal in the Rockport Schools Music Department after the last year of COVID-19 isolation, distance, and masking. Students and staff have been busy this fall preparing for free public concerts over the next two months.
The fourth- to 12th-grade orchestra program heads into a multi-day summit which culminates in a concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the John Lane Auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane.
Rockport Music, which collaborates with local schools throughout the year, sponsors clinicians to work with students in all of their music classes during the week leading up to the Wednesday evening concert. This year’s Orchestra Summit clinicians are the Aeolus String Quartet. It will perform a community concert at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. and will be playing alongside the orchestra students at the Wednesday concert. Both concerts are free to the public.
The mission of the summits, which have become a yearly tradition, is to build mentorship between grade levels in the music ensembles, to give younger students a sense of where they are headed, and to give the older students a sense of how far they have come, said Nathan Cohen, director of the schools’ orchestra and chamber music programs.
“It’s always nice connecting with the younger kids at the Orchestra Summit. You can see where you started and where you are now. There’s always one kid who’s just like me,” said Finn Mulkern, a 12th-grader.
This year there are two days of after-school events for students and two evening concerts open to the public — one featuring student performers and another featuring visiting musicians. There were also special activities throughout the week in orchestra classes. The hope is to build relationships between students during the day-time sessions, and then cap it off with a collaborative concert demonstrating the learning that has already taken place this year.
“It is both a celebration and also a window into our learning process,” said Cohen.
The Rockport schools’ choruses celebrated their own summit with Boston Children’s Choir conductor Kenneth Griffith, culminating in a performance on Oct. 19 and Rockport High jazz students opened for Calliope Brass at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on Nov. 2 after working with the band throughout the week in school.
“The role that Rockport Music plays in the development of our students is profound,” said Cohen. “They have the opportunity to learn from some of the best musicians on the planet and then perform alongside them.”
There are several more Rockport schools concerts coming soon. All are free to the public and begin at 6 p.m.:
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Middle and High School Jazz, Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Middle and High School Chamber Music and Madrigal Choir, Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Monday, Dec. 12 – Elementary Winter Concert, John Lane Auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Middle School Winter Concert, John Lane Auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec, 14 – High School Winter Concerts, John Lane Auditorium.
“We love seeing members of the community come out for concerts to hear the great work our students have been doing.” said Anthony Prestigiovanni, Rockport schools’ director of bands.
The Rockport High School Music students are fundraising for a performance tour to Italy in April 2023. At all the upcoming performances they will be selling raffle tickets to win a trip to London or Paris, as well as fine art by Ken Knowles and Bob Grady. Anyone unable to attend the concerts but wishing to purchase raffle tickets or to make a donation to support the students’ efforts is welcome to contact Cohen at ncohen@rpk12.org.