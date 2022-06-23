ROCKPORT — Rockport Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow’s planned retirement has been put on the backburner as he has accepted another superintendent job in Maine.
Liebow celebrated his final day with Rockport public schools on Wednesday afternoon at an end-of-year luncheon for staff hosted by the Rockport Teachers Association. Before heading out, he rang the school bell rang 10 times to commemorate his 10 years as Rockport’s superintendent.
“It was bittersweet,” he said. “The staff had been through a lot with the pandemic for the last two years. They’ve done amazing job and kept their focus on the kids. (The luncheon) was the first time they’d gotten together and let loose.”
At the start of the year, Liebow planned on retiring while occasionally picking up some shifts as a district bus driver. That all changed earlier this month.
Liebow will serve the next year as interim superintendent for Hancock Grammar and Lamoine Consolidated schools, two K-8 schools in Maine.
“They lost their superintendent — he went to another district,” he explained. “They’re both completely separate elementary schools. They don’t have a high school.”
Liebow began his education career as a biology, physics and health teacher at various high schools around Maine.
“Some kids I used to teach have kids in the schools now,” he said. “I remember catching them skipping class, and now I’ll be looking after their kindergartners.”
Liebow’s first day on the job in Maine is July 1. He plans on living on his boat, which is docked in Maine, for the three days a week he’s needed while its still warm out. On off days, he’ll back in Rockport bussing students around.
“I wasn’t really ready to cutting the cord completely,” said Liebow. “I wanted a gentle way of ending things.”
Liebow’s successor, Dr. Mark Branco, previously served as the assistant superintendent of Tyngsborough Public Schools. He will start in late summer prior to the next school year.
