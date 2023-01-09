ROCKPORT — Tax rates? Tax abatements? Property valuations?
The above may not be sexy topics of conversation but like some things in life, they are often necessary and critical to the experiences of being a property owner.
Such is the case for some property owners in Rockport, where tax abatement applications will soon fall due. Abatement applications must be filed by 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
Elizabeth Dukes, Rockport’s principal assessor, said she encourages property owners to file their tax abatement applications on time.
“Otherwise, we have no legal authority to look at them,” Dukes said Friday. “We’re unable to look at them if they’re late. If they’re not filed timely, then they’re not eligible.”
Rockport’s tax rate for fiscal year 2023, which was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, stands at $9.43 per $1,000 in value.
The rate is down 39 cents from the previous year’s rate of $9.82. The state requires that Rockport assessments be within 10% of market value, annually.
Dukes said property owners should provide supporting data for their tax abatement request, including presenting sale prices from comparable properties.
“Any information that supports the reasons they are applying for an abatement is good,” said Dukes. “The Board of Assessors’ end goal is to be fair and equitable on all fiscal year 2023 assessed values.”
According to the Rockport Accessors Office, the sales used for these assessments are from 2021. The office reports the assessment files have been transferred to the treasurer/collector and the tax bills were issued on Dec. 30.
According to the website www.investopedia.com, an abatement is a reduction or exemption on the total taxes charged to a property owner.
Examples of an abatement include a tax decrease, a reduction in penalties or a rebate. If an individual or business owner overpays their taxes or receives a tax bill that is too high, a request can be made for an abatement from the corresponding tax authority.
Those Rockport property owners who still need to file abatement applications may do so on the town’s website at www.rockportma.gov/assessors-office or they may file in person at Town Hall, 34 Broadway. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those with questions about their assessments may call the Rockport Assessors Office at 978-546-2011. Questions regarding payments should be directed to the treasurer/collector’s Office at 978-546-6648.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.