ROCKPORT — In the wake of Manchester and Essex implementing universal indoor mask requirements in their communities this week, the Rockport Board of Health will reconsider implementing its own mandate at a meeting set for Thursday, Dec. 30.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom at 7 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting is available at rockportma.gov.
The Board of Health has been meeting at least once a month to discuss updates to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4; Thursday, Feb. 10; and Thursday, March 10. Depending on how serious pandemic gets over the next two months, the board has tentatively reserved time for additional meetings on Thursday, Jan. 13, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24
Currently, masks are only required in Rockport for those entering public buildings such as Town Hall. Earlier this month, the Board of Health voted against a mandate for private businesses and events on Dec. 16, opting to instead “strongly encourage” masks in all non-municipal buildings.
Downtown business owners told the Gloucester Times Tuesday afternoon they haven’t had many issues without a mask mandate in place. Still, they said, they were prepared to follow whatever the Board of Health advises for the sake of their community.
Charlie Brackett, owner of Brothers’ Brew Coffee Shop and father of Selectman Ross Brackett, said he noticed people had been wearing masks more and more inside his shop ever since Thanksgiving. While he said he’s not against wearing masks indoors, he’s not going to go out of his way to require someone to wear one at his shop.
“Nobody seems to care,” he continued. “It’s hard for us to enforce it anyway without a mandate... The last thing we want to do is argue with someone.”
Brackett said his son, who was not on the job at Brother’s Tuesday afternoon, is still considering the pros and cons of a universal indoor mask mandate. He had no comment on his current position.
Laurie Tuck, manager of Tuck’s Candy, said she liked how people are now given a choice to wear masks inside businesses.
“I had to be a bouncer last summer” making sure all customers followed the mask mandate that was in place at the time, she explained. “Christmastime was busy, but now it’s rare for people to come in without a mask.”
Karen Faucci, one of Tuck’s employees, said while she had all three shots, she’s choosing to keep her mask on while on the job. Employees recently voted to keep up the shop’s makeshift shower curtain partition that separates employees behind the counter from customers.
“I’m certainly not going to ask people to put on a mask,” Faucci said. “I’m surprised at how many people are wearing them.”
Like Tuck, Brett Roeske, owner of Lula’s Pantry, said he didn’t want to be a bouncer of his own shop.
“I understand how people think it’s a threat to their freedom,” he explained, “but we have to do what we have to do to protect our community.”
A universal indoor mandate would make enforcing mask-wearing easier, Roeske said, based on his experience dealing with customers during the town’s previous mask mandate.
“It would be easier if everyone was on the same page,” he said. “I’d think people wouldn’t fight a mandate.”
On Tuesday, Manchester announced it will implement an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday at midnight.
The Manchester Board of Health reported positive cases in town have increased from 47 last Thursday to 62 this Tuesday. The spike has caused an “increased pressure on local hospitalizations.”
Manchester has 14 active positive cases as of Tuesday. Previously, the Board of Health said it would require a mask mandate if the number of active positive cases reached 25 or more or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15%. The nonprofit Act Now Coalition reports Essex County has a positivity rate of 9.4% as of Tuesday.
Essex also expanded its mask mandate to include all indoor spaces on Monday.
