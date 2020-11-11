Rockport to meet fire captains' demand for training

ROCKPORT — Town leaders met his afternoon with the four captains of the Rockport's all-volunteer fire department after the majority of firefighters threatened to walk out Friday over grievances concerning leadership of the force.
The four captains met with Selectmen Chairman Ruth George, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and a member of the town's human relations department. The talks lasted more than an hour.
Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport's Pigeon Cove fire company said the meeting resulted in the reinstatement of training "for all members of the Fire Department in a COVID-19 safe manner."
The demand for training was contained in a letter sent to selectmen Monday demanding the "return of control of the Fire Department to the Fire Chief, James Doyle." This includes ending oversight of the department byMark Schmink as director of emergency services and Steven Abell Jr. as assistant fire chief. The letter also seeks reinstatement of complete control to Doyle.
The resolution concerning the other demands was not immediately clear.
