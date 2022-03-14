ROCKPORT — Town Administrator Mitch Vieira’s contract had been extended through 2027, and comes with a raise.
Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell last week announced Vieira’s contract will be amended so his current term will end on June 30, 2027, a three-year extension. Vieira’s salary will also be bumped to 3% above the highest paid town employee who reports directly to him.
Vieira’s contract, ratified in 2019, put his salary range between $138,00 and $148,000. In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, the highest paid town employee who reported to the town administrator was police Chief John Horvath, who earned $156,654. Based on fiscal 2021’s figures, Vieira’s salary would be at least $161,353.
The amendments were made after Vieira agreed to an evaluation by selectmen in January. Selectmen met in executive session twice to discuss the contract amendments and held “subsequent meetings with the administrator” afterward, according to Campbell.
“We are very, very fortunate in this town to have to have somebody of Mitch’s caliber,” Campbell later stated. “For Mitch to agree to something like this I think shows his dedication to his town and the things he’s willing to sacrifice — family and everything else — to make sure that our town runs well.”
