ROCKPORT — After 22 years of service to Rockport, Town Clerk Pat Brown will not seek reelection this spring.
“I’m retiring after a number of years,” she said. “I’ve saved my money diligently.”
Brown started at Town Hall in 2000 as an administrative assistant to the town administrator before transitioning over to assistant town clerk five years later. Eventually, she took over when Town Clerk Frederick Frithsen retired in 2010.
Before working in the public sector, Brown spent time as a teacher and a sales clerk and bankruptcy specialist at Sears.
Once retired, Brown said she hopes to visit Japan with her grandchildren. She had originally planned to visit years ago after one of her sons married a Japanese native. Unfortunately, her husband got sick with leukemia and eventually passed away in 2007. Brown hopes to scatter some of his ashes in Japan.
“He told me wanted to go one way or another,” she said. “As a widow, I didn’t want to travel alone so my twin grandchildren said they’ll come with me.”
Clerk candidates
Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell hopes to win Brown’s seat this spring. So far, she is the only person have her nomination papers — with the required number of registered Rockport voters’ signatures — submitted for this year’s election. “I am a fourth-generation Rockport resident and grew up with a true appreciation for public service,” she wrote in a Facebook post announcing her candidacy. “My father, Jim Waddell, served as a tax assessor in Rockport for 24 years, and my grandmother, Nancy Waddell, served as Town Clerk from 1968-1973. I love serving my community. It is not only in my DNA; it is my passion.”
Waddell has served under Brown for the two years she’s been assistant town clerk.
“Melanie’s a perfect fit for the job and I wish her well,” said Brown. “I gave her two years of training because I knew I was going to retire. I totally support her.”
Jonathan Ring of Pooles Lane also pulled papers to run in the town clerk race.
Ring is the former chairman of the Rockport Housing Authority and previously served on the town’s Historic District Commission and Board of Registrars.
“I feel now is the time that my experience in managing the RHA board that oversaw policy and budget decisions for a local $3 million federal and state-supported agency, my experience on other town boards, as well as my management and customer service experience in the retail sector — managing a UPS store that grossed over half a million dollars in sales — will be useful to the town in the capacity of town clerk,” Ring wrote to the Times announcing his candidacy.
The town clerk seat comes with a three-year term.
Other election candidates
Brown also said Tom Mikus had pulled papers to possibly serve another three years on the Planning Board. Peter Kuttner, selected by the Planning Board to fill out former member Herman Lilja’s remaining term, also pulled papers in hopes of staying on the board.
Wilhelmina Moores pulled papers for another three-year term as the town assessor, according to Brown.
Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell’s three-year term is up this year. So far, he has yet to pull papers. Same goes for Library Trustee Robert Audano Jr. and School Committee member Cathleen Reilly, who are also up for re-election this year. Like Campbell, the two served three-year terms.
The 2021 Town Election will be Tuesday, May 10. Deadline to file nomination papers and signatures to the Board of Registrars is Tuesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The last day to register to vote in this year’s election is Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m.
