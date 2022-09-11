ROCKPORT — Town Meeting on Monday evening will consider a 14-article warrant.
Among the articles Town Meeting will consider are updating and revising the town by-laws. Changes include renaming the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board, making language gender neutral, and edits of complicated language into simple statements.
The meeting will also consider spending money to rehabilitate, renovate and restore Evans Field, the Rockport Baptist Church steeple, Thacher Island’s South Station and the Pigeon Cove Fire Station among other projects.
Here is a summary of the warrant:
A. Raise money to pay unpaid bills.
B. Raise money to add to the appropriations of Articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, and 6A (fiscal 2023 budget, water and sewer enterprise and capital funds, and Community Preservation Committee budget) approved by Spring Town Meeting. Requires majority vote.
C. Receive the annual report and recommendations of the Community Preservation Committee. Requires majority vote.
D. Set aside money in the Community Preservation Fund for the town’s reserve accounts for the Community House reserve, open space/recreation andhistoric preservation. Requires majority vote.
E. Spend Community Preservation Fund money or borrow: $40,000 to study options to renovate Bradley Wharf; $239,000 for preservations of Evans Field and it bleachers; $31,800 for the preservation of the historic freight crane at the train station, 17 Railroad Ave.; $46,000 as a grant for the historic preservation of the Old Castle at 2-4 Castle Lane; $140,000 as a grant to Harborlight Community Partners to create affordable housing at 5 Granite St.; $150,000 for the historic preservation of the Pigeon Cove Fire Station, 11 Granite St; $100,000 to preserve the historic South Tower on Thacher Island; and $334,000 as a grant to rehabilitate the steeple at Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. Requires majority vote.
F. Pay for items included in contracts between the town and its unions. Requires majority vote.
G. A non-binding citizen’s petition seeking a residential tax exemption of 35% for all Class One residential parcels. Requires majority vote.
H. Change ”Board of Selectmen” and “Selectmen” to “Select Board” in the bylaws. Requires majority vote.
I. Amend the town’s bylaws governing general provisions, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote.
J. Amend the town’s bylaws governing Town Meeting, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote.
K. Amend the town’s bylaws governing elected officers, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote.
L. Amend the town’s bylaws governing finances and financial procedures, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote.
M. Amend the town’s bylaws to standardize the names of state and federal agencies. Requires majority vote.
N. Amend the town’s bylaws to correct mistakes of grammar, punctuation, and typographical errors. Requires majority vote.