ROCKPORT — The town’s operating budget, the capital budget and several planning measures will all be considered at annual Town Meeting this Saturday.
The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in the gymnasium at Rockport High School, 26 Jerden’s Lane.
Selectman Ross Brackett said all articles on the warrant should receive the necessary consideration.
“They’re pretty much all important,” he said.
The first three articles of the 35 on the warrant ask the town to support the various town departments to balance the fiscal year 2023 budget, to pay Rockport public schools’ special education obligations, and “to fund otherwise unanticipated costs of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, including personnel costs and all other expenses.”
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said he expects the articles that will prompt much discussion include Article 5 on spending for the general fund; 5A and 5B, which call for funding the town’s Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund, respectively; and 5C, which would provide money from the Community Preservation Fund for the Community Preservation Committee for the fiscal year from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
In addition, the capital articles should receive much attention, he said. They include outlays for the general fund in Article 6 and water and sewer enterprise spending in articles 6A and 6B.
“This is a large warrant that has many different matters on it,” said Vieira. “I expect there will be many that generate significant debate and discussion. Residents are encouraged to view the Town Meeting tab on the homepage of the town website (www.rockportma.gov) for all of the relevant meeting information prior to the meeting, including the warrant, budgets and zoning maps.”
Contesting Article N
At the meeting, a number of residents plan to take issue with Article N, a measure they say penalizes private land owners with residential and commercial structures in the Coastal Flood Plain District.
The proposed changes in Article N, which will require a two-thirds majority vote for passage, include removing a provision that allows development by “special permit in certain circumstances” and makes minor copy edits “for clarity and consistency throughout the bylaw.”
Brackett said he does not support the measure.
“Obviously, when it comes to Town Meeting there will be discussion,” he said. “But I do not support Article N. I think people should be able to rebuild.”
Other opponents to Article N, in a March 23 letter to the editor of the Times, said those on Bearskin Neck lose the right to appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals to reconstruct or make improvements greater than 50% of a structure’s value if the structure becomes damaged during a coastal storm.
The signatories urged Town Meeting to vote no on the measure.
“Voting at Town Meeting provides the opportunity to send a resounding echo throughout Rockport that residents refuse to surrender and retreat when better alternatives exist,” wrote residents Steve Sheehan, Antoinette Giugliano, Chip Tarbell, Fred Hochberger and Lisa Mooney in the letter.
“I don’t think it’s very well thought out at all,” Tarbell said in an interview. “In theory, you could wipe out Bearskin Neck and not rebuild it. ...That’s it in a nutshell.
Last meeting
The April Fools Day meeting also will be Town Moderator Bob Visnick’s last. He will step down after 17 years at the podium.
In a letter to residents, to appear in the Town Meeting booklet, Visnick said the years he served as moderator passed quickly.
“It has finally sunk in I will be stepping down from a position that I love in a town that I cherish,” he writes. “It has been a contemplative time for me.”
