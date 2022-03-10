ROCKPORT — Town Meeting 2022 will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m., in the Rockport High School gymnasium, 24 Jerden’s Lane.
The date, time and 21-article warrant were confirmed by selectmen at their Tuesday meeting.
Of note on the warrant, Article F seeks to inflate the budget for a new Public Works facilityv by $5 million. Voters previously set the budget at $12.3 million with a Proposition 2 1/2 tax exemption in 2019. Once the COVID-19 pandemic started, however, material and labor costs skyrocketed across the world. When Rockport’s Public Works project was pitched to contractors in 2020, the lowest bid was $14.45 million.
Members of the DPW Facility Committee believe making any more cuts to their planned no-frills design would be a disservice to taxpayers and Public Works staff. Instead, they decided to ask taxpayers for more money to deliver the facility voters approved in 2019.
The budget request will require a two-thirds majority to be approved. If it is, the question will be put on the ballot at Town Election on May 10.
The Long Beach Options Committee is due to present its final research regarding the future of the Long Beach cottages. While on town-owned land, the cottages themselves are privately owned. Leases are up in 2023, however, and there is a debate in town if rising sea levels will wash the cottages away in the near future.
One option the town may choose to pursue would be to issue new contracts that become void if the cottage sustains a certain amount of damage or flooding. Anpther would be to replace the Long Beach Seawall, a $2,580,000 endeavor based on last year’s estimates; FEMA previously announced it will pick up 75% of the tab if the town wishes to follow through.
The land underneath the cottages is worth an estimated $75 million. Another option could be to potentially sell the land to the cottage owners or a third party.
Over the past year, the Long Beach Options Committee researched each option the town could take. The research will be used to inform selectmen’s ultimate opinion.
Last year’s Town Meeting tabled a non-binding citizen’s petition seeking to replace the Long Beach cottages with “an ecologically sustainable parking lot and walking paths” until the Options Committee’s research was completed. It will be brought to the floor again this year as Article K, after the committee’s presentation.
TOWN MEETING WARRANT
Here is a summary of the warrant:
FISCAL YEAR 2021
I: Balance the fiscal 2021 budget.
II: Move money from the Special Education Stabilization Fund to the School Department for special education obligations.
III: Transfer money for unanticipated costs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
FISCAL YEAR 2022
1: Assign an agent and/or other officers for various trust funds.
2: Pay unpaid bills.
3: Rescind any previous loans previously authorized for municipal purposes.
4: Amend or revise compensation schedules for salaried employees and elected officials.
5: Replenish the water and sewer enterprise funds, and use revenue in the Community Preservation Fund to cover Community Preservation Committee expenses.
6: Appropriate capital outlay funds for the water and sewer enterprise funds.
These articles will be taken up by lottery:
A: Accept the 2020 Annual Town Report.
B: Expend Chapter 90 (roadwork) funds.
C: Donate $4,000 to Action Inc., $3,000 to HAWC, $3,100 to SeniorCare and $5,000 to The Open Door.
D: Replenish the following: $100,000 to the General Stabilization Fund, $250,000 to the SPED Stabilization Fund, $175,000 to the Capital Reserve Stabilization Fund, $100,000 to the OPEB Trust Fund and $450 to the Conservation Trust Fund.
E: Pay assessor revaluation expenses.
F: Raise the Public Work facility project’s budget from $12.5 million to $17.5 million.
G: Accept the Long Beach Options Committee final report.
H: Set a nine-year term limit for selectmen (non-binding citizens petition).
I: Ban additive flouride products to the town’s water supply (non-binding citizen petition)
J: Pledge to get Rockport to net-zero energy use by 2040 (non-binding citizen petition)
K: Replace the Long Beach cottages with “an ecologically sustainable parking lot and walking paths.”
L: Receive the Ad Hoc Committee on Town Water Supply’s report.
