ROCKPORT — A Rockport civic group is sounding alarms about voting practices in town.
“Democracy is easy to lose; it takes effort to save,” the Rockport Civic League said in a recent letter to the Times’ editor.
The good news is the group reports about 70% of Rockport’s voters went to the polls on Nov. 8. However, the organization is also saying accountability of town government is lacking.
The Civic League bills itself as a “group of voters in Rockport … dedicated to improving town government. Our main activity is public education.”
According to a Dec. 4 letter to the Times from the group’s Bill Tobin, a group of civic-minded Rockport citizens recently “witnessed a growing decrease in respect for the laws, transparency and follow-through, and timeliness of action by the Select Board of matters approved by Town Meeting or recommended by committees and boards.”
Tobin writes the Rockport Civic League recently leapt into action to “provide a positive approach to improve the local Rockport government.”
“The method uses broad-based civic education for everyone on how local town government works and what is needed to improve how it serves all the citizens and voters of the town,” Tobin writes.
He adds the Rockport’s approach provides “much needed democracy in Rockport town government.
The group is tentatively planning to hold a forum in the near future to consider voting issues in Rockport.
“Soon, the League will invite town residents, Select Board members, (Town Administrator Mitchel Vieira) and chairpersons of town committees for dialogue at an open town forum as a way to begin the process of community civic education and engagement.”
So far, the meeting time and place have not yet been announced.
“Not yet,” said Tobin on Tuesday. “We’re (developing) new initiatives and trying to get the word out. This a positive approach to reform. Every single reform in Rockport has been done by volunteers on the committees or boards.”
Rockport resident Zenus Seppala helped found the group in early September, Tobin said.
“He’s very active,” said Tobin. He said, so far, about 45 members are part of the organization.
Tobin, who taught civics at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School for more than 30 years, said although voting trends in Rockport show that residents vote in large numbers, something is missing.
“I think it says there’s a frustration in the system,” said Tobin. “I call that a need for more civic education. I think it’s silly not to teach our children democracy. Somehow, it has slipped away.”
“The essence of democracy is the particular nitty-gritty of it,” said Tobin. “When a town budget of $40 million is decided (at Town Meeting), not a lot of people show up. Unless there’s a measure of particular interest, they don’t care.”
Tobin points to occasions in the past when a quorum had not been met at Town Meeting, forcing a postponement of the gatherings. But he said a home rule petition passed in the 1990s dropped that requirement.
Zoom meetings a ‘silver lining’
While many suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tobin said the emergence of Zoom meetings is the “silver lining.”
“Everybody participated because of Zoom,” he said. “It’s a very good thing for democracy.”
Still, Tobin said another area that needs work in town is when town officials too often go into executive session. He said the practice takes place more than is necessary for good democratic government.
“I’m not accusing anybody of anything” said Tobin. “But this is a poor excuse for democracy. It’s awful.”
One practice that might improve the democratic climate in Rockport, Tobin said, would be for town officials and voting residents to bone up on Robert’s Rules of Orders.
“There are a handful of people who know (the rules) but there are scores of others who don’t,” he said. “People shouldn’t be embarrassed that they don’t know them. The town has an obligation to make sure people understand.”
Tobin said a goal is to have as many as 500 residents on board with the group in the future. One of the initiatives of the Rockport Civic League is to mobilize group members to become “citizen journalists” whose aim will be to report on a range of stories in Rockport, he said.
According to the group’s website, the organization considers such issues as: Town Meeting, transparency, accountability of officials, resident participation, civility, timely decision making and action and planning for the future.
The web address for the Rockport Civic League is www.rockportcivicleague.org.
Meetings for the Rockport Civic League are held in-person every Thursday.
To receive the time and location of the meetings, those interested are encouraged to join the group’s mailing list by sending their name and e-mail address to a link on the group’s website. E-mails may also be sent directly to: rockportcivicleague@gmail.com.
