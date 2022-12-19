ROCKPORT — Several Rockport residents are taking issue with just how two Rockport zoning bylaw amendments were adopted at Town Meeting.
The sentiments behind their discontent landed the issue in Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, in the form of a petition signed by more than 250 Rockport residents.
But, according to a court filing earlier this month by the attorney general’s office, the votes for the zoning questions were legal and not a violation of state law.
Margaret Hurley, director of the Attorney General’s Municipal Law Unit of the Central Massachusetts Division in Worcester, said in the Dec. 12 filing that the petition brought forth asked the AG’s office to determine whether two Rockport zoning bylaw amendments were correctly adopted by a simple majority vote under the “housing choice” provisions of state law.
“We determine that the town did properly adopt the amendments by majority vote and we reject the opponents’ assertion that the Zoning Act amendments in Chapter 358 of the Acts of 2020 are unconstitutional …,” Hurley writes.
According to Rockport Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw, the petition failed to impress.
“We had a spirited five-hour (Town Meeting),” said Shaw. “Town Meeting went from 5:30 to almost 11 p.m. All of these articles were approved by a simple majority of the participants. That’s all that is required by state law.”
Shaw, a retired attorney, said the signatories of the petition objected to a recent ruling by the state that determined simple majority votes would be sufficient for zoning bylaw changes.
Shaw said the alteration in state law is hard to swallow for some.
“A lot of people don’t like any change,” said Shaw. “It would be difficult for Rockport to get a two-thirds vote majority.”
The matter was brought to the AG’s office by the father-and-son lawyers, John and Michael Walsh.
In their communication to the attorney general’s office, Michael Walsh writes, “We the undersigned, write to express our belief that the Accessory Dwelling Use and Transit Orient Village Overlay District zoning bylaws adopted by the Rockport Town Meeting on May 16, 2022, are illegal and unconstitutional.”
But Shaw disagrees.
“(Healey’s office) basically determined that the bylaws that were approved at Town Meeting were approved in a proper manner,” he said. “That’s all they determined.”
Efforts to reach Michael Walsh were unsuccessful.
Legal justification
The decision handed down was a “point-by-point” explanation of why the attorney general’s office determined the question was legal, according to Shaw. He added the matter has been discussed at recent Planning Board meetings.
“I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “I was gratified it was the right result. It took a long time to get there. They wrote quite a bit (in the decision).
“They don’t usually write that much. If you look at the petition and what it claims, then you look at the Attorney General’s opinion; that pretty much says it all.”
Under Article C of the Town Meeting warrant, a majority of the meeting attendees voted to “amend the zoning bylaws to allow, by right, one accessory dwelling unit per lot in five of the town’s seven zoning districts.”
According to the filing, “the stated purposes of the amendment are to: diversify housing choices in the town, while respecting the residential character and scale of existing neighborhoods, provide a non-subsidized form of housing that is generally less expensive than similar rental units in multi-family buildings, create more housing units with minimal adverse effects on Rockport’s neighborhoods and provide flexibility for families as their needs change over time and, in particular, provide options for seniors to be able to stay in their homes and for households with disabled persons.”
Efforts made for Rockport
Shaw said while residents are entitled to their opinions, some fail to recognize what town officials are trying to accomplish. The efforts, he said, are based on the need for affordable housing to be built in Rockport.
Currently, the median home price in Rockport is said to reach more than $800,000, Shaw said.
“What we’re trying to do for the town of Rockport is to open the door for affordable housing to be built in town,” he said. “We’re not forcing anybody to build anything. But (the effort) allows someone to build multi-family affordable housing in town.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.