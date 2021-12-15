Rockporters to choose new holiday lights for next year

ROCKPORT — The town is getting new holiday lights for next year, and the public is invited to pick out which ones.
The lights will be used to decorate the large holiday tree at Dock Square and the small trees scattered around the light poles downtown.
Outside Town Hall are five decorated miniature trees which showcase of the types of lights the town is considering to purchase. Two miniature trees are lit with different white bulb styles, three showcase different multi-colored bulbs.
Residents are invited to check out the examples and choose their favorites via an online survey at tinyurl.com/RockportHolidayLights. The survey is open until Saturday, Dec. 18
The town will also purchase garlands to wrap around the poles that hold up the small light pole trees. Residents will be able to vote on if they wish to include white lights or keep the garlands bare.
According to Mechelle Brown, Rockport's community engagement coordinator, money for the lights came from "businesses downtown, residents and a grant that I wrote." The total amount of donations are still being calculated, but Brown confirmed the town has enough to purchase the lights for next year.
As for this year, the holiday season in Rockport will keep rolling with free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown. Rides will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m., at Dock Square on Saturday, Dec. 18. In case of inclement weather, rides will be moved to Sunday.
Also on Saturday, at 5 p.m., is the annual Christmas Pageant. Participants are asked to arrive at the Rockport Art Association and Museum between 4 and 4:45 p.m. to get into costume. Masks will be required inside the RAAM and optional once outside.