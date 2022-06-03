ROCKPORT — Class Salutatorian Julia Drost told her classmates during Rockport High School’s graduation Friday evening she wanted to make her speech perfect, but her muse never came.
So, she reached out to classmates and teachers for ideas.
“Talk about the pandemic, avoid the pandemic, be personal, be general, cliché, cynical, dole out wisdom, don’t lecture, the list went on and on with every suggestion canceling out a previous one, and once again I was stumped,” Drost said during the ceremony for the 58 members of the Class of 2022 assembled in the Rowell Gym before hundreds of parents and well-wishers in a ceremony that started at 5 p.m.
Then it hit her. “There’s no one perfect graduation speech or one correct way to write it,” she said. That led her to reflect on her favorite memories of Rockport.
“Rockport is so unique being as small as it is. Moments and memories we make here are shared by so many of us,” she said. Climbing up “a trembling telephone pole” for Project Adventure, or recalling teacher Scott Larsen’s APUSH class last year and his rendition of "12 Days of Remote Learning" sung to the tune of "12 Days of Christmas."
“What school, other than Rockport, would have such dedicated teachers who truly care about their students enough to send us videos like this to make the pandemic just that much more bearable?” she said.
Valedictorian Brody Baskin gave an address that turned Rockport’s tradition of awarding scholarships at graduation on its head.
He wittily bestowed special awards on the teachers he had this year, expecting the audience to clap after each teacher he mentioned: math teacher Christopher Lawnsby, French and Spanish teacher Gillian Twombly, his AP Physics 2 — “Yes, the name was as scary as the class” — teacher Aedan McCarthy, AP Literature teacher Rebecca Mackay Smith, philosophy teacher Christopher Amuzzini, and choral director Patti Pike.
“Her love of both music and her students has been a shining light bulb for the school as long as I can remember,” said Baskin, who also gave a special thank you to his parents.
“Every single person sitting behind me,” he said of his classmates, “has a parent, guardian, sibling or friend that cares deeply about them and looks out for them … If there is a message to take away from this speech it is to be grateful for those who are close to you and love you.”
High School Principal Amy Rose thanked the countless community organizations that took the time to review the scholarship applications and provide financial contributions to students and families.
“For such a small town, we are extremely fortunate to have such amazing community support,” Rose said, adding that every student who completed an application for a local scholarship would be getting at least one that evening.
Before awarding the scholarships, retiring Superintendent Robert Liebow faced the class and wished them “godspeed,” noting that he’s known most of them since they were in the second grade.
He has been superintendent in Rockport for 10 years and an educator for 44. He noted that while he’s leaving the school but he’s not leaving Rockport.
He also took a twist on the motto put up on the back wall of the gym above the class, “If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.”
Liebow said he would keep the opening line, but he would change the other lines to: “If you don’t try, the result is always failure. If you don’t step up, you’ll always be in the same place.”
“So the only thing I would ask you after 44 years being an educator and 10 years with you,” Liebow said, “is to step up, step up and do what’s right.”