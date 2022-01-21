ROCKPORT — At contentious virtual meeting Tuesday night, selectmen made it clear they plan on rewriting the Green Community Task Force’s mission charge to put in place more oversight.
Selectmen attempted to ratify their rewritten charge Tuesday.
The new charge makes explicit that the task force must have its projects approved by both selectmen and the DPW Board of Commissioners. The current charge only instructs the task force to “develop a plan for the continuation of town energy reduction and make applicable recommendations to the DPW Board of Commissioners and Board of Selectmen for implementation.”
Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell said the rewrite is needed because the task force was not keeping other town departments and boards in the loop regarding its projects. Selectman Ross Brackett used the task force’s electric vehicle charging station project, completed last summer, as an example.
“The EV stations are great,” Brackett said, “but in the end we got slapped for the spots in (the Town Hall parking lot) being EV-only when I personally am the one that announced they didn’t have to be EV-only. Lo and behold, they did and we were never informed of it properly.”
Brackett also brought up the task force’s current project to replace the town’s street lights with eco-friendly LED lightbulbs. Apparently, the project’s grant funding “dried up,” which was something the selectmen reportedly “didn’t know was a possibility.” The cost of the $6,000 project ballooned to $350,000 “out of the blue.”
Task force members who were on the meeting call, including Chairman Tom Mikus, were perturbed that selectmen could potentially implement a new charge without their input. Members of the task force and DPW Board of Commissioners and even Selectman Paul Murphy said they received the rewritten charge only a few hours before the meeting started.
Brackett stated he reached out to the task force on Jan. 13 to ask for its input on any proposed changes to its charge that its members would like to see. He said he received an old template of the original charge in response.
Mikus mentioned the new charge as presented did not include the task force’s requirement to maintain records of the town’s municipal use of energy for the state database. It also minimizes the town’s energy reduction plan from the state-recommended five years to three years. He proposed the task force, DPW Board of Commissioners and potentially the selectmen meet to create a charge that suits everyone’s needs.
Ultimately, all four selectmen present voted to table the matter to next week. Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson was not present during the meeting.
Climate change ruckus
At the start of the meeting, task force member Dianne Finch brought up Campbell’s personal beliefs regarding climate change. Campbell stated the new charge was brought forward by selectmen solely to protect the town.
“Am I a climate change denier? I’m going to say it right here — yes I am,” he said. “These things have been going on since the beginning of time. ... Tides ebb and flow, temperatures go up, temperatures go down. This is the way things work. ... I want to make sure that my feelings on this are separate from the board and nobody else’s.”
Later on, he stated that “some may think there are ulterior motives” regarding the intention to rewrite the task force’s mission, which he categorically denied.
Mikus pushed back on these comments, stating Campbell was “ascribing motives” to the task force and “putting words in our mouths.”
Campbell became defensive.
“I’m sure you’ll get all of your folks together and you’ll have some sort of meeting and they’ll be a campaign against me,” he told Mikus. “That’s fine. I’ll take it. No problem. I’m OK with that. But I’m telling you that what I’m doing is for no personal motives — from what we’re doing as a board — is for no personal motives. ... If you talking to another committee, Tom, is so burdensome and so onerous and such a detriment then you’ll have to make decisions that you’ll have to make.”
Mikus again accused Campbell of ascribing his intentions.
“You just told me what I thought was onerous. You don’t know what I think. ... Why are you so aggressive with me, Don?” he asked.
Campbell then ordered IT Director Monty Hitschler to mute Mikus’ mic on the Zoom call.
“You can’t listen ...,” Mikus could be heard saying before being cut off.
Murphy pointed out the charge change was not a pressing matter and it would be prudent for everyone to take time and “calm down.”
Viewers were upset with how selectmen handled the matter.
“I hope that my comments are not asked to be cut off because you may disagree with me,” said resident Jerry Sharfstein during the second public comment period at the end of the meeting. “I thought (muting Mikus) was totally inappropriate and does not make for a dialogue that Mr. Campbell so whole-heartedly wants to have with the community.”
