ROCKPORT — Twenty-one people have applied to replace Rob Liebow as the superintendent of Rockport Public Schools.
The Rockport School Committee closed the application submittal period on Friday. Members of the 15-person superintendent search committee are expected to review each candidate’s qualifications over the coming days.
The search committee is spearheaded by School Committee members Michael Kelley and Mark Lorenz. Kelley told the Times he recently reached out to two members of the committee to serve as chairperson and co-chairperson. As of Sunday evening, he said neither member had responded yet.
“We wanted to be representative of many demographics in the community,” Kelley said of forming the committee. “We tried to get as many viewpoints as possible. There’s representation from both employees and parents, those who work special education, and current and former town board members.”
School staff on the committee are Anne Clifton, Chris Fauci, Chris Lawnsby, Tasha Marshall, Todd Simendinger and Allison Vanderpool. The residents members are Marc Chadbourne, Ruth George, Tito Rodriquez, Jerry Sharfstein, Laurene Wessel, Molly Whelsky and Martha Wright.
Kelley was tight-lipped on who the superintendent candidates were. He declined to say how many are Rockport school employees or from outside.
“If we posted all 21 names, it would make it hard for the people currently working in other districts,” he said. “The only thing I can really say is there are internal candidates and external candidates. Before the committee starts their review and the finalists are chosen, I can’t really say who they are.”
Sometime in the coming weeks, the search committee will name three to five finalists for the position. Each will be interviewed by the School Committee during a public meeting. Kelley expects the new superintendent will be chosen before the year’s end.
“Near the start of the year is when we go into the annual budgeting process, which gets pretty intense,” said Kelley, “so we’re trying not to have a war on both fronts. That puts us in good shape because any time later is hunting season for superintendents (according to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees).”
Liebow is retiring in June at the end of the school year{span} after 10 years at the helm of the town’s schools. {/span}
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.