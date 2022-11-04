The historic Rocky Neck Art Colony has a lot to celebrate with its successful season and a recent anonymous gift of $200,000.
The gift is the largest the organization has received in its history.
“This is an exciting moment on Rocky Neck,” said Director Courtney Richardson. “... This donor was eager to support the art colony because of its continuous work to make opportunities available to artists, its efforts for maintaining the history of artmaking in the neighborhood, and in hopes that it would encourage other people to support these efforts.”
Calling itself the oldest continuously operating art colony in America, the tiny peninsula on Gloucester’s Inner Harbor has been attracting artists since the late 1800s. The nonprofit, Rocky Neck Art Colony, was created in 1973, and the area continues to draw artists and art lovers with its thriving creative community.
The nonprofit, which is run primarily by volunteers, had a vibrant season with five major exhibitions at the Cultural Center on Rocky Neck, participation in the weekly Culture Splash events this summer, and historic walking tours. It opened the Salted Cod Arthouse Gallery at 53 Rocky Neck Ave., and it continued with the Cove Gallery at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., as well as a list of workshops and talks throughout the season. Additionally, the Goetemann Artist Residency brought two artists to Gloucester this summer.
As an added bonus, the Massachusetts Cultural Council recently sent word that the Rocky Neck Art Colony will receive $20,000 from its Cultural Facilities Fund to help with capital maintenance on the Cultural Center, which opened in 2014 at 6 Wonson St.
Season-ending show
The colony’s final exhibition is one to sink your teeth into, along with an array of related events.
“This final show of the year exemplifies what we do here at the Cultural Center, a volunteer-implemented, thoughtfully themed exhibition that showcases our members’ work, accompanied by interdisciplinary programming for the various interests of our community, all the while celebrating a festive time of year,” said Richardson. “This synergy and relevance is what attracts donors to support our organization.”
Inspired by the approaching holiday season “after two years of social famine,” the Rocky Neck Art Colony invites all to view the members juried exhibit, “Feast: The Art of Dining Together.” It features artwork as well as hand-crafted tableware, tools and decorative objects.
“The tradition of feasting, both pagan and sacred, is long and rich, from the lusty bacchanals of the Greek gods to the Christian Last Supper and Native American potlatch. Images of food, drink and feasting are ubiquitous in art throughout history. Artists and craftspeople have captured the sensory qualities of food, drink and the well-appointed table, while also revealing the customs, tastes and trade patterns of the times,” according to an exhibition statement. “This show is a banquet for the eyes, mind and senses.”
The show celebrates that communal spirit that sustains and nurtures the Rocky Neck Art Colony, noted Richardson.
The work was juried by Michelle Law, an artist and director of exhibitions for The Cotuit Center for the Arts on Cape Cod. Artists in the exhibition are: Susan Alvey, Lisa Angelini-Adams, Christine Barensfeld, John Bassett, Christine Bobek, Rebecca Borden, Paula Borsetti, Kyle Browne, Michele Champion, Yhanna Coffin, Terry Del Percio, Loren Doucette, Danette English, Barbe Ennis, Paige Farrell, Alice Gentili, Seth Goldfine, Susan Guest-McPhail, Leslie Heffron, Richard Honan, Pyre Klein, Tobi Klein, Barbara Littlefield, Mary Mandarino, Andy Matlow, Judythe Meagher, Paula Morgan, Brian Murphy, Hans Pundt, Mary Rhinelander, Judy Robinson-Cox, Tom Robinson-Cox, Gabrielle Rossmer, Lynne Sausele, James Seavey, Diane Slezak, Juni VanDyke, Karen Watson and Jodi Wright.
Upcoming programs related to the show include: “A Teachable Feast: The Festive Tavern in the Low Countries in the 17th Century” on Nov. 13 with a talk by independent art historian and Gloucester resident Kimberlee Cloutier-Blazzard. She will examine the ways several Dutch and Flemish artists used humor in the context of the feast to galvanize communities. There will be a Festive Public Community Feast on Nov. 16, and a foraging program with herbalist Iris Weaver on Dec. 3.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 18. For more details, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.