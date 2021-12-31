The new year on the historic Rocky Neck Art Colony will start off with a frigid dip into the North Atlantic, and at the same time, bring in donations for The Open Door’s food pantry.
The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m., at Oakes Cove Beach, at the corner of Stevens Way and Wonson Street.
After a hiatus, the organizers are eager to collect non-perishables again and provide a prosperous launch for the year for this beloved local nonprofit.
“Please join us this year for our yearly plunge. We took a year off and we are back,” said Cathy McCarthy, who started this event with her husband Jon Surette, in 2006. “We wanted to incorporate giving back and reached out to The Open Door to see if we could coordinate a food drive. It is their kickoff for the season, and this is just a great way to get the community involved in giving back.”
Julie LaFontaine, The Open Door president and CEO, is thrilled that the organizers continue to support the organization.
“The Open Door counts itself lucky to be part of this long-standing, community tradition that brings people together on Rocky Neck to welcome in the new year,” said LaFontaine. “This year, our truck will be parked on location for a contactless drop-off before plungers dive in. If someone is wondering which items are most needed, we are looking for cereal donations to help stock our shelves.”
The event is open to anyone; and water shoes are necessary. and those coming just to watch are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation too.
For details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/353892913210225.
And on another note
Gloucester’s Sarah Slifer Swift has put a new year’s spin on a novel program with her “New Year Ballet Class + Sip” on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. at MAGMA Gloucester, 11 Pleasant St., No. 64, Gloucester, in the top floor ballroom of the Brown Building, which is accessed on Pleasant Street. She welcomes in the year with an all-levels ballet class followed by a sip of sparkling wine or cider. Class size is limited. For details and to register, visit: magma.center/schedule.