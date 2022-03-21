A romance set against the backdrop of Gloucester in 1923 comes to life in a new novel that will help raise money for the city’s 400+ commemoration in 2023.
As Gloucester’s tricentennial celebration of 1923 unfolds, artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison begin dating after Hopper finds and return Nivison’s lost cat, Arthur. The kind gesture would help make Hopper’s career: Nivison insists Hopper borrow her watercolors, and that summer he creates the well-known series of paintings of Gloucester houses that launches his fame as an artist.
The true story is at the heart of a new novel, “Ed and Jo: Love, Art and Gloucester in the Summer of 1923,” by Gloucester author Wayne Soini. And, fittingly for a story set during the tricentennial, the Gloucester native has agreed to donate 100% of the book’s profits to help fund the city’s quadricentennial, Gloucester400+, next year.
“Since it all happened in 1923, it sat in my mind that this would be the 100th anniversary of their romance,” Soini said. “It was almost like an omen: you have to do this for 2023.”
Soini, the author of six fiction and six non-fiction books, including one on the legendary Gloucester sea serpent and a trilogy on Abraham Lincoln, said he enjoyed “being able to recreate and reimagine the way it was” 100 years ago in his hometown.
“Once I got into the spirit of it, the story told itself,” he said. “Two people, in their 40s, neither one previously married, find each other in Gloucester.”
Soini littered the book with local references that Cape Ann readers can enjoy, name-dropping such local luminaries and characters as lone voyager Howard Blackburn, Floyd the Clammer, artist Leon Kroll, “Man at the Wheel” sculptor Leonard Craske, stock market guru Roger Babson, and Henry Gould, the one-legged lifeguard of Half Moon Beach. Local places get a nod as well: Jacobson’s seaside sauna, the North Shore Theater, Foster Brothers’ Drug Store, Rocky Neck, Good Harbor Beach, Lane’s Cove.
The story builds toward that summer’s big event, the Gloucester Tercentenary Pageant at Stage Fort Park, where a cast of costumed locals gathered to perform an eight-act play dramatizing the history of Gloucester.
As part of Soini’s collaboration with Gloucester400+, a reading and book signing will be held Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, one of the partners in the Gloucester 400+ effort and in fact the first to join up. Copies of the book are also available at The Bookstore on the West End of Main Street and Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street. A copy can also be ordered by emailing info@gloucesterMA400.org
The Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee hopes this will be the first of many collaborations with the city’s artists and writers.
One of the aims of the year-long quadricentennial commemoration is to recognize and promote the historic role of the arts in Gloucester, and endorsing creative works that speak to the city’s past fits right in with that goal.
The committee is inviting to artists and writers to submit works that “represent the history of Gloucester respectfully and with a fresh perspective on its past” including its history as the prior to 1623.
Those works selected will be endorsed and labeled as “400th Anniversary Editions,” and Gloucester400+ will publicize the works on its website and at upcoming events. The creators and Gloucester400+ will then split the profits.