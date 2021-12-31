Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Saturday will end her seven-year run as Gloucester’s mayor.
While she lost the election in November to former City Councilor Greg Verga, she said she plans to stay involved, no matter what her title might be.
She said people have always come to her, not because she was the mayor or an at-large city councilor for 13 years, “they came to me because I was their advocate.”
Romeo Theken, 59, a mother of three, is a product of the city. Her father fished, and her late husband was a fisherman and she has owned a fishing boat. She grew up in a tight-knit Sicilian family with many hardships, and she makes no bones about saying that Sicilians are still treated poorly in the city. But it’s a culture she says that still thrives in Gloucester today.
“I brought my heritage, but I brought the strength,” Romeo Theken said of what she brought to City Hall.
A former community health and human services liaison for Addison Gilbert Hospital from 1997 until she became mayor, and the longtime vice president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, Romeo Theken was first appointed interim mayor by her colleagues on the City Council in 2015 as former mayor Carolyn Kirk took a post in the Baker-Polito administration.
In a recent interview about her legacy, at George’s Restaurant on Washington Street, Romeo Theken said she was proud to be the first female Sicilian elected mayor in Massachusetts, and she credited her success to an open-door policy.
She can boast of a long list of accomplishments, including boosting tourism, raising the LGBTQ flag at City Hall and creating a Human Rights Commission. She tackled unglamorous infrastructure projects like fixing the city’s dams, refurbishing pumping stations and the water treatment plant. She was heralded for increasing the city’s stock of affordable housing, and she won a $10 million grant to dredge the Annisquam River, which improved boating access. She also forged relationships with state officials like Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Democratic state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, among others.
As a longtime advocate for the fishing industry and health care, she said she got to know a lot of leaders on Beacon Hill. She said during her last term, she began looking for grants for a secondary water treatment plant and made climate change and coastal resiliency part of the city’s agenda. There are plans to improve the berm for Gloucester High so it does not wind up flooding again. Gloucester High has a new roof, and the city is building a new elementary school.
“Our Fire Department is booming with grants,” she said.
She was able to forge a relationship with Gov. Charlie Baker, a governor from whom she could get a hug at an event. She said Baker even stopped by her office in August 2017 while on vacation to pick up the city’s latest flag for the Statehouse’s Hall of Flags.
She says she is leaving the city in great financial shape and has been assisting the incoming mayor with a list of things that needs to get done.
“I’m giving him A through Z to do what you need to do for this whole community,” she said. “If he doesn’t do it, that’s not my fault.”
But amid the accomplishments — like funding an economic development director position, creating the Discover Gloucester program, implementing the Gloucester Fresh Program and Seafood Show, and preventing layoffs due to the pandemic — there was controversy.
City employees Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro, Community Development Director Jill Cahill (who will be the new Chief Administrative Officer in the Verga administration) and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete filed hostile workplace complaints in recent months. They each accused Romeo Theken of engaging in abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding the race, religion and sexual orientation of city officials and employees, as well as members of the public.
Public Health Director Karin Carroll and Community Development Grants Administrator Jaimie Corliss also filed separate complaints with the HR office against the mayor. Carroll later resigned some months after.
A copy of an investigative report into the allegations was provided by the city, after an appeal by this newspaper to the Secretary of State, but still came redacted as to the names of third parties involved, exhibits and strong language allegedly used by the mayor. City officials said this was done to avoid personal embarrassment and damage to reputations of those mentioned in the report. Ciarametaro has also sued Romeo Theken and current and former members of her administration, alleging similar charges.
The mayor said in a statement in June that the investigation, which was conducted on the city’s behalf, exonerated her of any illegalities, while finding she violated the city’s standards for professional communication by using profane language. The mayor took to Facebook to announce this publicly, saying she regretted her choice of language.
“I take full responsibility for my words; I always have,” she said, saying she did not want to discuss the issues. “I hope you can understand that I am human too. I make mistakes, just like we all do and I am committed to working toward being the mayor that you deserve.”
She readily admits she can be loud, but says that doesn’t mean she is yelling at someone, and she isn’t shy about using expletives.
“What I’m trying to say is there are things that are going to happen every day, and yes am I compassionate, yes, and everyone thinks I’m hollering,” she said. “I’m not hollering at you I’m talking with you, what I’m trying to say is you can’t get an expert on every little thing. Things happen, crises happen and you just have to be ready for it.”
Romeo Theken claims that, until these recent complaints, no one had ever filed a complaint against her during her 20 years in city government. She said the complaints started when many staff were working remotely, not in person, during the pandemic, and that some of the material contained in the investigation report were from 1999, 2014 and 2016, and were irrelevant to the most recent complaints. “Let’s just move forward for now,” she said.
Romeo Theken said she worked to tamp down another controversy early in her tenure to prevent it from tarnishing the city’s reputation and hurting its tourism economy.
Under Gloucester’s former police chief, the city launched the Angel Initiative to divert those with substance abuse issues toward treatment instead of the criminal justice system. Its successor, the nonprofit Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, now works with 600 police departments in 34 states. The program gained Gloucester national attention. But scandals within the Police Department threatened to derail this work.
Former police chief Leonard Campanello, the Angel program’s co-founder, was placed on leave, ousted by the mayor, then retired under pressure after he was found to have misled investigators looking into his relationship with two women and inappropriately using his city-issued cell phone. From 2016 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated the actions of Campanello, Sgt. Sean Conners and the department as a whole.
“We had the Angel program,” she said. “It was the great, great program, and then all of a sudden what are we doing with the chief, that was the most controversial thing that was happening. I had to ... make sure that the Police Department didn’t suffer and we weren’t in the media and this wasn’t something that was going to be for the rest of our lives. I did that. I brought in a team that we changed, within what, six months, you weren’t hearing us no more. The economy didn’t suffer from it. We did new programs. Kops and Kids ... We turned it around.”
Before COVID, she said, she didn’t let the job consume her, but it did during the pandemic.
“COVID didn’t come with a book,” she said. Things changed daily.
Her biggest fear was the reopening of beaches during the pandemic that saw crowds flocking to the beaches and boats to the harbor. A post on TikTok drew people to the city and it was like the Fourth of July and Fiesta every day, she said.
She called Baker and asked for help from the state Environmental Police. The accomplishments to make Gloucester a popular tourist attraction came back to haunt the city during the pandemic, but she credits the harbormaster’s office for its work during the pandemic and to boost the city as a boating and tourist destination.
Back in 2015, when she took the job as interim mayor, Romeo Theken had said she wasn’t going to run, but then decided to. She said 400 people signed a petition asking her to run.
“I wasn’t going to run,” she said, “just like Greg Verga wasn’t going to run. and when people ask you to do things and when you hear things and you see things,” Theken said about why she ran. Verga initially pulled nomination papers for City Council in 2021, but then opted to run for mayor, instead.
In 2015, Romeo Theken said, she did not fall in love with the job of mayor so much as she was worried about who might fill the post.
“I’ve always loved the people but I was very concerned (about) who was going to take that job,” she said.
You can watch the Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s “Thank you” message at https://vimeo.com/660521201.
