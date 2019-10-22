ROWLEY — More than 200 residents filled the all-purpose room at Pine Grove School on Monday night to learn more about a $60 million thoroughbred horse racing track proposed on a 284-acre plot off Route 133 near the police station.
At the more than 2½-hour informational meeting, Robert Scarano, the lawyer for John Grossi, managing member of the investment firm Rowley Group LLC that is proposing the deal along with the Massachusetts Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, presented the details of the track, which will include a 100,000-square-foot clubhouse with elevated seating and picnic areas, offices, security and operations. Also on the property would be five barns that each hold 120 horses; to allow for 24-hour care of the horses, there would be dormitories for about 120 staff. Live racing would take place from May through September, but the facility would be open year-round for simulcast racing, as well as events, such as weddings, conventions, craft fairs and more.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of discomfort in the room as we stand before you with this very large proposal,” said Scarano. “But we are here committed to address the issues you have.”
Scarano introduced the theme of the evening as ‘Bring our Horsemen Home,’ noting that this was ‘the last bastion for protecting agriculture.’”
One of the many concerns was the impact of the traffic increase from the track, and Scarano noted that a traffic study was already in progress, examining 11 impact zones. On live racing days with hours of 1 to 5 p.m., an estimated 400 to 500 cars would be coming and going to the facility, and on days of just simulcast racing (from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), an average of up to 50 cars an hour would travel to the track. The facility will have parking for 1,000 vehicles, and it was suggested that a separate lane on Route 133 would be needed to route the cars down the road to the track.
Promises of up to $250,000 per quarter for the town coffers from track earnings were discussed, as well as keeping more open space, as opposed to what having more residential home development on the site would provide.
Residents had many questions for the presenters, and most appeared to be against the proposal. The selectmen said the project would need many approvals – including zoning changes as race tracks are not currently allowed in town – and take at least a year to sort through.
A Daniels Road resident questioned the pollution to town wells, concern for noise and how the track could change the character of the town. Scarano said that horse droppings would be collected and disposed of so as not to affect the town’s water supply.
“The horse racing business is high risk at best, and I respect you for what you do,” said a resident who also noted he had been a horse owner. “But what’s the end game? If this doesn’t work, what’s the plan?”
Rick Hydren of Kittery Avenue added, “There is an opportunity for this town to benefit and help this industry and agriculture. Keep an open mind and ask good questions.”
Residents who would like to know more, or pose questions were invited to visit www.rowleygroup2020.com, a site hosted by those proposing the track, when the site is live in about a week.
