After 16 years of crafting spirits in Gloucester, the owners of Ryan & Wood Distilleries at 15 Great Republic Drive have decided it’s time to sell off the whiskey barrels and close up shop.
The family-owned and -operated distillery, with its giant copper pot and column Holstein still, is closing at the end of the year. Its last day of retail sales is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12.
“After 16 years of distilling, aging, and bottling our family of craft spirits here on Cape Ann, we’ll be closing down operations at the end of the year,” said Bob and Kathy Ryan of Manchester and son and attorney Doug Ryan of Beverly in a letter to customers. “We’d like to thank each one of you for supporting us at the distillery and in local stores, restaurants, and bars.”
“It’s time,” said Bob Ryan during a visit to the distillery on Monday. He’s 68, he said, and he and his wife want to spend more time with their four grandchildren.
“Things are starting to fall in line like the knees, the hips, stuff like that,” the Gloucester native said about his aging and aching joints. The Gloucester couple, who have been married 40 years, are looking to retire.
“We are saying, ‘do we have the same energy we had that we had 16 years ago to do all the in-store tastings and everything that was required to keep the plant running?’” Bob Ryan said. “So we made the decision that it might be time to move on.”
The craft distillery was not just a distillery. It was also a popular Cape Ann tourist destination.
They Ryans estimate Kathy Ryan conducted tours for about 2,800 people in one year. She said her husband evolved in his career as he worked for his father’s seafood processing company for 35 years.
Changing times
The craft distillery business is also evolving. When Ryan & Wood opened, it did so in Blackburn Industrial Park, with an emphasis on giving tours. But the industry has evolved to include renovated mill buildings with exposed ductwork with a mahogany bar serving cocktails, Kathy Ryan said.
“That was not allowed when we started,” she said.
The business has gone through its rough patches, Bob Ryan said, including the death of the Ryans’ nephew and partner in the distillery, attorney David Wood of Manchester at age 44 in 2014. The plan had been to pass on the business to him when it came time to retire.
The COVID-19 pandemic also affected them as bars and restaurants shut down.
They turned to producing hand sanitizer, instead.
“I never worked so hard in my life,” Bob Ryan said.
Bob Ryan said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau allowed about 2,400 distilleries around the country to take care of their neighborhoods by producing hand sanitizer.
Many got tired of producing it, Ryan said, but Ryan & Wood carried on until last January when the federal government rescinded the advisory allowing them to produce it.
Accolades
The Ryans credit state state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, former state Reps. Tony Verga of Gloucester annd Brad Hill of Ipswich, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester for helping them navigate the federal and state bureaucracy when they started. Bob Ryan also praised the various Gloucester mayors the family has worked with over the years.
“I’m sad that the business is closing,” Tarr said, “but I’m glad it was created and alive.” He said he was grateful to the Ryan and Wood families for being entrepreneurs who cared about the local economy.
Unlike craft breweries that have proliferated over the years, Ryan & Wood was one of only a handful of craft distilleries in the region.
In Salem, Deacon Giles Distillery co-founder Jesse Brenneman said it will be sad to see Ryan & Wood go. The craft distillery at 75 Canal St. began offering its spirits in October 2015.
“We’ve known Bob since before we even opened,” Brenneman said. “He has always been one of the pioneers in the craft spirits realm here in Massachusetts ... He’s been kind of an inspiration. I’m glad he’s finally getting to retire.”
“A rising tide lifts all ships,” Brenneman said. “To have one of the ships retire is a hard thing to swallow.”
“It’s such sad news,” said Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum in Ipswich, when contacted about the closing of Ryan & Wood. “It’s such a great loss, it really is.”
Cabot said Bob Ryan was considered the elder statesman of craft distillers when Privateer Rum started about 12 years ago. Cabot said he was “grateful to work alongside him.”
