SALEM — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 10 Sunday night in a path off Derby Street in downtown Salem. One person was injured, a spokeswoman for the district attorney confirmed.
The incident occurred in the path that runs from Derby Street to a parking area for several businesses, including a popular brew pub, which was closed at the time, and is near the intersection with Congress Street, according to police radio dispatches.
The shooting drew a heavy police response to the area late Sunday evening.
It's the second shooting this year in Salem; two people were shot in an apartment on Perkins Street on Jan. 24. There is no information connecting the two incidents.
This story will be updated.
