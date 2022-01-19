SALEM — The following Cape Ann residents earned placement on Salem State University’s dean’s list in spring 2021:
ESSEX
College of Arts and Sciences
Kriza Baldow, Emily Dahlen, Lois E, King, Ian Parlee, and Lacey Turyn.
GLOUCESTER
Bertolon School of Business
Luidwin Amaya, William Aubrey, Amanda Budrow, Carolyn R Cinelli, Lexi Ciolino, Rachael A Corrao, Christina Kiff, Meagan Manning, Matthew Martin, Evan Mason, Lindsey Mason, Sydney McKay, Crisbel Mercado Liriano, Jenna Muniz, Jeremiah James Okoro, Kayla Rose Pennimpede, and Conor Williamson.
College of Arts and Sciences
Courtney Brown, Katielyn Burke, Anthony Celentano, Jennifer Claypool, Amanda K. Cook, Oliver Emerson, Samantha Falzone, Olivia Fonti, Brendan Geary, Harry Gibbons, Alicia Anne Gibney, Fredric Jeffries, Christian Kelly, Samantha Kiff, Kayla Kurgun, Kylie MacDonald, Ryan McCarthy, Alexsandra J. Muise , Harley J. Pereira, Brendan Pike, Alessandra Sarmanian, Faithe Shatford, Emily St. Peter, Sai Thar, Thea Louise Thomaseth Bugge, and Lauren Wonson.
Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services
Connor Bandar, Amanda Budrow, Rose C. Coffey, Shelby A. Doucette, Serena Ferrara, Martine Geary-Souza, Carli Heckman, Danielle L. Hinckley, Teasha Jaksland, Adrianna Lombardo-Towns, Alexis MacLean, Rebekah Nickerson, Ricardo Nieves Martinez, Ryan Pereira, Elizabeth Russell, Bridget Stevens, and Emily Jean Varga.
School of Continuing and Professional Studies
Quinn Driscoll and Josephine Sarmanian.
School of Education
Meghaen Favazza, Abigail M Feener, and Monique Maurais Palmisano.
MANCHESTER
Bertolon School of Business
Nicolas Carter and Evan Osterman.
College of Arts and Sciences
Shannon Adam, Spencer E. Feuerbach and Kara Lynne Welch.
Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services
Kailey M Bachman and Erica Owen.
ROCKPORT
College of Arts and Sciences
Miyen Chang Contreras, Madeleine Downs, Brendan A Johnson, Elizabeth Neave Kozachek, and Benjamin D Willcox.
Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services
Lauren McNair.