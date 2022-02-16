BOSTON — Dog treats made in Georgetown and sold in Gloucester have been linked to cases of salmonella.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is advising consumers who have any Dog Gone Dog Treats to dispose of them. There have been three cases of salmonellosis — infection with the Salmonella bacteria — in linked to two in their 70s and a child, all in Essex County, who handled the treats.
An open bag from a customer and several unopened bags purchased last week all tested positive for salmonella at the State Public Health Laboratory.
Dog Gone Dog Treats are made in Georgetown, include “chicken chips” and beef liver and sweet potato chips, and are sold at Animal Krackers in Gloucester, Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, and Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill. These treats are dehydrated and are not fully cooked.
People get salmonella if they eat or handle food that has been contaminated with the bacteria and the food has not been properly handled, prepared, or cooked. Salmonella is common in uncooked food products from animals, such as eggs, poultry, and unpasteurized milk.
Most people with an infection will have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can last up to a week. Individuals should consult with their health care provider if they have symptoms after contact with the dog treats or an animal that has eaten the dog treats.
Dogs that become ill from salmonella infection may experience diarrhea that can contain blood or mucus, may seem more tired than usual, and may have a fever or vomit. It is also possible for dogs to have a salmonella infection and not appear sick. Those concerned that their dogs may have become ill after eating the treats should consult their veterinarians.
The federal Centers for Disease Control does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets as they have been found to contain germs, including salmonella, that can make pets and humans sick.