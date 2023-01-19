Salt, water affected Washington Street crossing gates

It happened again. The gates at the Gloucester train crossing at Washington and Exchange streets became stuck in the down position on Monday.
On Jan. 16, on what was a snowy day, Cory Emerson posted to the Gloucester Things Facebook page a picture of the gates down with the caption: “It’s been down for 25 minutes so far. Ambulance had to go around. They ever going to fix this?”
The operation of the crossing gates raised concerns among residents and officials in 2022 after numerous reports on social media about gates going up then coming back down again on or near vehicles, or gates becoming stuck down.
The incidents also triggered a special emergency meeting of the City Council, and a response from top MBTA and Keolis Commuter Rail officials. Regular conversations have taken place among the mayor, the city's lawmakers and T and commuter rail officials, and the MBTA has outlined a number of adjustments and other safety work at the crossing in recent months.
Emerson said in response to a query on Facebook messenger that his photo of the Washington Street crossing was taken from the gym on Whistlestop Way. He estimates it was at 11 a.m. His fiancée was running on the treadmill and noticed the gates were down. After her 20-minute run, the gates were still down and she called him over to look.
He said noticed multiple cars going through the gates, and an ambulance waited a few minutes before taking a left up Exchange Street.
Turns out, the gates being down was actually a result of salt and water affecting the circuit of the crossing, and the fact that they were down was how they should operate, according to an email to state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Mayor Greg Verga and City Council President Valerie Gilman on Thursday morning.
“We are writing to address the inquiries that the MBTA and Keolis have received from members of the Gloucester City Council about the operation of the Washington Street crossing in Gloucester on Sunday January 15, 2023, and Monday January 16, 2023,” said Alana Olsen Westwater, a spokesperson for Keolis, in the email.
“On Sunday evening the crossing operation was impacted by salt and water pooling in the circuit of the crossing. This type of contamination is common during snow events and will cause a crossing to enter a safe mode where the gates are down,” Westwater said.
She added that data from the crossing showed that the crossing started to experience issues Sunday evening, and at 10:15 p.m., the gates entered a “safe mode” and went down and stayed down for nearly an hour.
“The incident was reported to our dispatch center which placed a stop and protect order on the crossings," Westwater said in the email. “In the time that the Washington Street crossing was in the safe mode with the gates down our records show that an ambulance approached the crossing. It appears that the ambulance complied with protocol and after four minutes diverted to another route.”
Westwater said a signal maintainer arrived at the crossing after midnight and worked on it until nearly 5 a.m. The signal maintainer conducted tests and brought the crossing back into service.
On Monday, snow and salt again impacted the gates which were in the down position for about 15 minutes at 11:20 a.m., Westwater said.
The incident was reported to dispatch and a stop and protect order was placed on the crossing. A signal maintainer returned to service the crossing, which she said has since continued to operate as intended.
“We understand that when the gates are in the down position it can be disruptive to traffic. However, it’s important to remember that the gates are designed to operate that way to keep everyone safe,” Westwater said.
To report a problem or emergency at the Washington Street crossing, you may dial 1-800-449-6393. The gate number is 053931L.