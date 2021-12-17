Salvation Army workers on Cape Ann and the North Shore are doing what they can to continue the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign despite having fewer bell-ringer volunteers at fewer donation sites.
COVID-19 is affecting the annual Salvation Army fundraiser nation-wide and locally. The origination needs nearly 50% more donations that it collected last year to cover food, shelter, and housing for those in need this season, Major Marcus Jugenheimer, general secretary of the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, said in a prepared statement.
“In addition to monetary donations, we also need the donation of people’s time and effort,” Jugenheimer continued. “The generosity of volunteers will help us ensure hope marches on this holiday season and throughout the year.”
Older volunteers who are more at-risk of contracting the virus are taking on fewer hours, and some stores aren’t allowing solicitors outside their doors just yet, said Heather MacFarlane, communications director at North Shore Salvation Army in Salem.
That seems to be the situation on Cape Ann.
“Over the last five years, we’ve raised $120,000 that all stayed on Cape Ann,” said Lenny Linquata, owner of the Gloucester House Restaurant and long-time organizer of the Red Kettle Campaign in Gloucester. “This year, I think we’re going to fall significantly behind.”
Linquata says he only has 15 to 20 volunteers this season, half of what he usually has, and there hasn’t been a lot of newcomers signing up either. His volunteers are only allowed to stand outside Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road this year. Both Shaw’s, on Railroad and Eastern avenues respectively, turned him down.
In Salem, North Shore Salvation Army has recruited help from local Kiwanis, Rotary, school and church groups to pick up the slack. North Shore Salvation Army Majors Richard and Lolita Sanchez also relocated volunteers away from storefronts to other high-foot-traffic areas in the city.
“There seems to be a lot of people coming on board to teach their kids how to give back,” said MacFarlane.
In addition to having fewer volunteers and sites, Linquata believes donations might be down this year because of “politics.” Some of his volunteers reported people had refused to donate a couple of dollars because they believed The Salvation Army was becoming too “woke.”
In November, the Salvation Army faced controversy for publishing the online guide “Let’s Talk About Racism.” Some believed the guide was pushing Critical Race Theory, a school of thought that critiques contemporary American institutions and attitudes, and argues how they perpetuate racism.
The “Let’s Talk About Racism” guide has since been taken down from the Salvation Army’s website in order to further extrapolate some of the points it made.
“Elements of the recently issued ‘Let’s Talk About Racism’ guide led some to believe we think they should apologize for the color of their skin, or that The Salvation Army may have abandoned its Biblical beliefs for another philosophy or ideology,” the site reads. “That was never our intention, so the guide has been removed for appropriate review.”
Linquata thinks people not donating because of an online guide is ridiculous.
“I know the people who benefit from these donations, and they could care less about politics,” he said. “We need a break from politics. Let’s just get together and help those in need.”
MacFarlane declined to comment on the controversy.
Those looking to ring a bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Gloucester are asked to call The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812 and ask for Sandra or Gina. Linquata said money collected in Gloucester will be used on Cape Ann.
Those looking to volunteer for the North Shore Salvation Army campaign may visit www.salvationarmyma.org/northshore or call 978-744-5181 for more details.
