ROCKPORT — Sandy Bay Historical Society has purchased and torn down a neighboring two-story home at 1 Granite St.
Historical Society Vice President Buddy Woods watched from the main building’s porch as Jim Ketchopulos & Son’s Excavating Contractors of Rockport tore down the aging building on June 17. He said the organization was looking to expand and planned on using the site to build an exhibition hall for the many artifacts currently in storage.
“When we had the home inspection, which we got before we bought it, we learned it would be close to $500,000 to renovate the building on top of the selling price,” Woods said. “We decided to buy the property, take it down and have a fundraiser sometime down the road to build something else there.”
Sandy Bay Historical Society purchased the home from the building’s previous owner, Cathy Hayes. Woods declined to say how much the organization paid, but said it was at a “very graciously reduced rate.”
The remains of the home were expected to be cleared out by this past Friday.
“Then we’re going to grass it in, and leave it as an open space for now,” said Woods. “There’s no rush on the fundraiser. It may be within the next two to three years. We’re not jumping at any option just yet but we’re happy to get the property for future expansion.”
