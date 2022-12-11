MANCHESTER — An early visit from Old Saint Nick was one of the highlights of the town's four-day Christmas-By-The-Sea celebration.
The events Thursday through Sunday included the third annual “Winter Lights” event focusing on store window decorations, a Holiday Open House at the Manchester Historical Museum, and a “Manchester Holiday Stroll.”
Santa Claus himself visited Saturday, coming in by lobster boat and landing at Masconomo Park. Santa then led a parade around the park, and posed with children for photos. There also was a petting zoo, crafts, face painting and a candy cane hunt.
And on Sunday, town officials hosted the Community Friendship Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on the Common.