Santa’s coming.
It may still be November, but children hoping to catch a glimpse of Father Christmas will have the chance in Essex, Manchester, Rockport and Gloucester very soon, all courtesy of local businesspeople and each town’s division of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The tradition of Santa arriving by boat will continue in Essex, Manchester and Rockport. Here’s where and when to catch up with the jolly old elf:
In Gloucester
In Gloucester, Santa will join the annual parade, taking place Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The Kent Circle tree lighting ceremony will follow, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will begin at the Jodrey State Fish Pier, with Santa riding on the back of a Fire Department ladder truck, march down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to Kent Circle. Santa will get off at Kent Circle and transfer to his sleigh to allow photo opportunities for parents and their children.
The effort in Gloucester is organized by Joe Ciolino, director of the Gloucester Merchants Association and owner of The Weathervane, a gift shop on Main Street.
“It’s an opportunity for our parents to get pictures with the kids and Santa,” said Ciolino. “Every community welcomes Santa, whether it’s by fire engine or by boat.”
Ciolino said part of the parade tradition includes a pass by Pratty’s bar on Parker Street. He said the bar empties out when the parade passes by.
“They wave at Santa Claus,” said Ciolino. “Everyone in the bar becomes a little kid. It never fails that they’re out there waving away.”
The parade, which is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was to step off Nov. 27 but a forecast of heavy rain prompted organizers to postpone it.
Ciolino said the same bands and floats are expected for the Dec. 4 march, including members of the Gloucester Rotary Club, the parade’s marshals, and Mayor Greg Verga on the judge’s float.
“Not too late for even more bands and floats and enthusiastic walkers to join in on the fun,” Ciolino said. The only requirement is that the entry have a holiday or winter theme. Entrants will be eligible to win a first-, second- or third-place trophy.
Ciolino may be contacted at The Weathervane gift shop, 153 Main St., or 978-281-1227 to register for the parade.
Landing in Essex
In Essex, the tree lighting ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in front of Essex Town Hall at 30 Martin St.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also arrive by boat, this time at the Town Landing at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Festivities will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Visits to Old Saint Nick will take place on the front porch of the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum at 66 Main St. Those attending are being asked to bring a mask to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Those with questions may contact Theresa Whitman and Natasha Taylor at office@essexshipbuilding.org.
Manchester ‘Christmas-By-The-Sea’
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is touting Manchester’s “Christmas-By-The-Sea” from Thursday, Dec. 1, to Sunday, Dec. 4.
The events include the third annual “Winter Lights” event focusing on store window decorations, a Holiday Open House at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a “Manchester Holiday Stroll,” from 4 to 8 p.m., also on Dec. 2.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa Claus himself will arrive at Manchester’s Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St., by boat and lead children in a parade around the park. This takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa will be stationed at a photo booth for photos. There will also be a petting zoo, crafts, face painting and a candy cane hunt.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, town officials will conduct the “Community Friendship Tree Lighting & Program” in front of Town Hall on the Common, at the intersection of Central and Church streets. This event begins at 3:30 p.m.
Santa in Rockport
In Rockport, Santa will arrive by lobster boat on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at T-Wharf on Rockport Harbor following a brisk lobster boat ride across Sandy Bay.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will proceed along T-Wharf and Broadway to the First Baptist Church, 4 High St., led by a Rockport Forest Fire Truck and the local Cub and Boy Scouts.
A tree-lighting ceremony in Dock Square is slated to take place at 4 p.m. The ceremony will include carols sung by the Dock Square Singers.
Stephen Hagan may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or shagan@gloucestertimes.com.