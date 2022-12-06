MANCHESTER — While the weather was blustery and chill, plenty of people visited this coastal town’s downtown over the weekend — even Santa, although he missed his big entrance due to rain.
Saturday’s strong winds and heavy rains prompted Santa to postpone his annual early visit by boat. Instead the jolly old elf will arrive this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Manchester’s Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St., by lobster boat and lead children in a parade around the park.
Santa and Mrs Claus will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa will be stationed at a photo booth for photos. There will also be a petting zoo, crafts, face painting and candy cane and holiday scavenger hunts.
Other events that were part of Manchester’s “Christmas-By-The-Sea” program took place, including a Holiday Open House at the Manchester Historical Museum and the Manchester Holiday Stroll on Saturday, and the Community Friendship Tree Lighting & Program in front of Town Hall on Sunday.
Manchester merchants are also taking part in the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Winter Lights event which runs through New Year’s Day. A collaboration of Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, businesses throughout Manchester, Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich and Rockport have decorated their storefronts with twinkling lights and creative window displays. There are more than 100 lighted locations. For details and a map, visit discovergloucester.com.