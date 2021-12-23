ROCKPORT — Santa will be at Dock Square on Christmas at 10:30 a.m. in a tradition that has roots going back for more than a century.
When it began 122 years ago, it was the effort of a local grocer, Tim Sheehan, who handed out bags filled with candy and fruit to children on Christmas morning, said Buddy Woods, chairman of Rockport’s Christmas Tree Committee.
“That’s where it all started,” Woods said. “In later years, Santa arrived and the Christmas Tree Committee formed and began its tradition of giving baskets to shut-ins.”
In a later era, Santa began to show up on Christmas morning, sometimes in a horse-drawn carriage or an antique truck, to the delight of local families who made this part of their holiday celebration.
Earlier this week, volunteers gathered at Spiran Hall to put together 700 baskets for shut-ins and 300 bags for the children on Christmas morning.
On Thursday morning, Rockport police officers delivered nearly 80 of these baskets to residents at Millbrook Park.
On Christmas morning, volunteers will deliver the remaining baskets to those who are 80 and older, those who have an illness or had a death in the family, and anyone who has come to the committee’s attention and may be in need of some holiday cheer, said Ruth George, a member of the committee.
In case of rain, the bags will be handed out to children at Spiran Hall at 18 Broadway.