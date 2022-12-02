Santa was to visit Manchester-by-the-Sea this Saturday, but because of the rainy forecast will be coming Saturday, Dec. 10, instead.
The Manchester Jingle Bell Walk — Santa Claus' arrival and all events at Masconomo Park — has been postponed until Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Santa, however, still expects to arrive at Rockport's T Wharf on Saturday at 1 p.m. following a brisk lobster boat ride across Sandy Bay. Santa and Mrs. Claus will proceed along T-Wharf and Broadway to the First Baptist Church, 4 High St., led by a Rockport Forest Fire Truck and the local Cub and Boy Scouts.
A tree-lighting ceremony in Dock Square is slated to take place at 4 p.m. The ceremony will include carols sung by the Dock Square Singers.
The free CATA Trolley in Rockport on Saturday has been canceled. Additional changes may occur.
Parking remains free.
Any change in the status of Santa's arrival in Rockport will be posted on the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's social media accounts.