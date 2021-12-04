ROCKPORT — Downtown was abuzz with a festive spirit Saturday afternoon as Rockport held its first weekend of public holiday events.
The afternoon kicked off with Santa and Mrs. Claus' annual arrival to town via lobster boat. Henry Seavey, 4, and his younger brother Oliver, 9 months, posed for photos with the Clauses outside the First Baptist Church on High Street.
"(Oliver) was great," said his mother, Monica. "No tears. He loved it! He gave his beard a tickle."
Monica's husband, Nathan Seavey, was born and raised in Rockport.
"My dad grew up here too," Nathan Seavey said. "We'd come out every year. It's great to be out again this year."
Bearskin Neck was packed with eager shoppers.
"This is my first year at the store during the holidays," said Becky Seager, owner of the clothing store RKPT WKNDR. "It exceeded my expectation. The weather is perfect and a lot of customers are shopping locally. After the past year, it's all we could have really asked for."
A few doors down from RKPT WKNDR, The Ice Cream Store was converted into a North Pole post office. Emmy Gregory, 7, of Beverly dropped off her Christmas list in the mailbox outside. She asked for a Scruff-a-Luv toy, a LEGO set and the latest book in the Dog Man children's series.
"We come to Rockport all the time," said Emmy's mother, Erica. "This is our first time during the holidays. Emmy loves getting ice cream here during the summer. The store is set up so perfectly now with the mailbox out front."
Later that afternoon, the crowd gathered on Dock Square to see Rockport's tree lighting ceremony.
"It's great to see all the businesses open," said Selectman Paul Murphy a half-hour before the tree was lit. "There's also a real feeling of excitement in the air for the tree lighting. (Public Works Public Properties Foreman) Chuck Osmond does not disappoint. He and his crew with the DPW do a great job every year" cutting down and putting up the tree.