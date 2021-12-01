ROCKPORT — The holiday season will officially kick off in town this Saturday with the return of some favorite family-friendly events.
On Dec. 4, at 1 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will sail to T Wharf atop a lobster boat and pose for photos with children outside the First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St., before he heads to Dock Square for the annual tree lighting.
The town’s holiday tree at Dock Square will be lit at 4 p.m. Carolers of all ages are needed to sing at the lighting ceremony. Those interested are invited to the sanctuary of the First Baptist at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to practice.
On Friday, Dec. 3, downtown businesses are hosting a “Be Festive”-themed shopping night from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring music and holiday treats.
