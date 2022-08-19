Saturday service to remember those lost at sea

The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial on Stacey Boulevard.
The event will start off at the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, at 8 Washington St., at 5 p.m. with a procession from the Legion post down Middle Street to the boulevard where the service will be held at the Fisherman’s Memorial.
Joe Parisi, a member of the Fishermen’s Memorial Service committee who will serve as the master of ceremonies, said the keynote speaker this year will be Peter Sinagra, the son of Capt. Carlo Sinagra, owner of the fishing vessel Alligator, which was lost at sea in the fall of 1978.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, 1978, Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard planes searched from Gloucester to Nova Scotia for the 52-foot Gloucester fishing vessel after the Alligator and its crew of three were reported overdue and failed to return as scheduled from what was to be a two-day trip to Seal Island, Nova Scotia. Sources in Nova Scotia said the Alligator had taken on a load of swordfish and headed back but it was not known whether the crew took the longer route home along the coast rather than travel directly across open ocean from southern Nova Scotia, according to downtosea.com.
The Gloucester Daily Times followed up the next day in a report that the Coast Guard resumed its search for the Alligator, after the previous day’s efforts were hampered severely by heavy fog that grounded the three planes assigned to the search from Seal Island to Gloucester Harbor. The search area was expanded to include all of the Gulf of Maine and waters to the south from Chatham east onto Georges Bank.
“Skies were clear and the search team was increased to three Coast Guard planes, one Air Force surveillance jet, a Canadian Coast Guard plane and the cutter Duane. Fishing vessels in the Gulf of Maine and Bay of Fundy have been alerted to be on the lookout for the missing vessel,” according to the Times article. “Capt. Carlo Sinagra, 48, and his crew of James Sinagra, 55, and Glen Guittarr, 26, left Gloucester on Sunday on what was planned to be a two-day run to Seal Island. The vessel’s route may have been lengthened by a storm that blew up in the Gulf of Maine earlier this week.”
Ultimately, there no sign of the vessel was ever discovered. The Alligator and its crew were never heard from again.
At the Saturday service, local musicians Alexandra Grace and Josh Cominelli will provide music for the program.
