In the waning days of 2022, a philanthropic capital campaign to raise money for the Sawyer Free Library’s $29 million addition and renovation project had about $90,000 cash in hand toward meeting a 10-week, $100,000 matching challenge grant from an anonymous donor.
But the checks postmarked by Dec. 31 from Gloucester and Cape Ann residents kept pouring in.
With the bulk of the campaign’s donations arriving during the final days of 2022, the SawyerFree2025 campaign announced it has “obliterated” the $100,000 challenge goal, having raised at least $319,000 toward the match. Including the match, nearly 400 donors helped raise more than $400,000 for Gloucester’s new public library.
“Everyone involved in the campaign is utterly speechless,” said Barry Weiner, a retired attorney and the campaign chair for Sawyer Free 2025, in a statement. “We were sitting at around $90,000 cash in hand with a few days to go, but everyone who had made pledges kept their promise. I kept hearing that the last three days of the year are when most people do most of their philanthropic giving, but this is simply jaw-dropping. We’re at $419,000 and counting. Truth be told, I think it would have been unrealistic to expect this kind of response.”
Inspired by a philanthropic campaign to renovate, modernize and expand Cape Ann’s oldest public library, a private out-of-town family foundation launched the $100,000 matching challenge grant on Oct. 18, giving the seaport and surrounding communities just 75 days to meet the match, which they did and then some.
The Sawyer Library Foundation, the fundraising arm of the the SawyerFree2025 campaign, has secured $15.4 million in donations and grant awards, including more than $1 million since the launch of the campaign in May 2022. The project’s total cost is $29 million, including built-in inflation costs through the project’s completion in 2025. To learn more about the project or to donate, visit sawyerfree2025.org.