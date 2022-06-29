Gloucester’s public library kicked off a summer of reading fun with a family friendly concert Tuesday.
Sawyer Free Library launched its annual “Summer at the Library,” offering free programs for all ages to entertain, spark, and encourage a lifelong love of reading and learning, with a family-friendly concert featuring Elijah T. Grasshopper’s Rainbow Dance Party in the Library’s outside amphitheater.
The reading challenge, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” encourages readers of all ages to explore new worlds and experiences in books that expand their imaginations.
“Learning for kids and teens goes on all year round at Sawyer Free Library, and we know how important free ways to keep learning through the summer are for families,” said library director Jenny Benedict in a prepared statement. “Summer is the perfect time for all ages to read, create, engage and have fun discovering new interests and exploring new topics. We hope all children and families make the Sawyer Free Library a regular stop this summer.”
To get started, young people and their families can pick up their “Welcome to Summer Reading Packets” summer reading and activity log at the Library, which has program information, the event calendar, activities, and treats. Children can stay on top of their summer reading with their “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” time-tracking reading logs. Through Aug. 6, after reading or being read to, for 500 minutes, they win prizes, including tickets to the Topsfield Fair. People can register in person or online for the program.
Highlights of programming for children include (with all details at sawyerfreelibrary.org):
● Learn to play campfire songs on the ukulele with Julie Stepanek on July 5 and enjoy musical story time with Ruthanne Paulson on Friday, July 22, and Aug. 19.
● Move your body with Creative Movement in the library’s amphitheater on July 7 and be wowed by Jungle Jim’s Camp balloon magic on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
● Get an up-close look at exotic and native animals on Zoom presented by Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center on Tuesday, July 12, and then learn about the snakes of the world with Rick Roth on Saturday, July 23.
● Dirty your hands on select Thursday mornings with Backyard Growers while learning about gardening and planting in the Children’s Library garden.
And all are invited to a outside concert featuring the bands Ants on a Log and Bee Parks and the Hornets, in collaboration with Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Libraries, on Saturday, July 30.
Students entering grades 6 to 12 are encouraged to track their summer reading on the custom form available on the Library’s website to qualify for weekly prize drawings and the grand prize drawing of two whale watch tickets, courtesy of Cape Ann Whale Watch. Weekly programs available are Stem-tastic Thursdays, Science Saturdays, Tween Nights, Gaming Club, Summer Reading Help, and much more.
Due to last year’s success, the library is once again giving adults the chance to get in on the fun with Adult Book Bingo 2022. From now until Sept. 1, those 18 and older can keep track of the books they read on the library’s downloadable custom bingo card by writing the title and author in the matching square. Each completed horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line enters readers into a raffle to win $25, $50, or $75 Cape Ann Gift Certificates. There will also be summer-themed special programs available.
Thanks to the generous support of the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Gloucester Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, program participation is free. Registration is now open for all children, teens, and adult programs.
Sawyer Free Library’s summer hours are be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
For more information about the “Summer at the Sawyer Free Library” and to register for programs, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.