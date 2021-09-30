More than 50 works of art will be on the auction block in the annual art auction of the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library, with proceeds benefiting the library.
The artworks, which were displayed in the Matz Gallery in the main lobby of the library throughout September, will be sold during an online auction, which runs Oct. 1 to 5 at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The artworks come in all sizes, and include paintings, drawings, and mixed media. Iconic scenes of Cape Ann are always included, showcasing historic architecture and seascapes, as well as some whimsical designs.
The Friends of the Sawyer Free Library are eager to hold the auction this year because the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s festive live event, which brings many repeat participants and a tradition for more than 20 years.
But due to public health concerns in the continuing pandemic, the decision was made to create an online auction.
“The Friends Art Committee is very grateful for the talented and generous artists of Cape Ann who offer their art, time, and talent to make this library fundraiser a success. Noted local artists such as Coco Berkman, Ray Crane, David Curtis, Carol Loiacono, Peter Tysver, Jeff Weaver, and many others have again donated to this important benefit, demonstrating their commitment to the community and the mission of the library,” according to a statement from the library.
Money raised supports special programs offered throughout the year for children, teens, and adults, as well as for museum passes which are made available to the community, among other requests. The mission of the Friends organization is to support culturally rich and diverse library programs.
“This dedicated group of volunteers believes that a dynamic library is the cornerstone to an educated, caring, and stimulating community environment,” according to an art auction statement.
For more details about the art auction, the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library, and how to become involved, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.