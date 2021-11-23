Sawyer Free Library launches annual appeal

The Sawyer Free Library hopes to raise $50,000 during “Charting the Course,” its annual appeal, which supports the library and its programs.
The library relies on the yearly appeal to provide new collections and resources, technology, innovative programming, and critical services to respond to the changing needs of the Gloucester community.
“The Sawyer Free Library’s mission is to be a place of learning, innovation, and creativity to support the community we serve,” said Mern Sibley, president of the Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees, in a prepared statement.
“During this challenging time, we have learned that whether our library services are delivered in a physical location or digitally, they’re not just ‘nice-to-haves’ — these services are vital to our community,” she continued.
This year, the library said a record number of users of all aged from near and far connected in-person and online, taking in hundreds of hours of responsive programming and learning opportunities. Strategic investments were made in Sawyer Free’s digital device program, increasing the number of laptops, e-readers, tablets, and Wi-Fi hot spots available to patrons, especially those who needed connections for education and jobs during COVID-19 pandemic. Its collection of e-books and audiobooks and online resources were also expanded.
Also introduced or reimagined this year were Digital Devices to Go, Job Seekers Resource Program, the Student Study Hall, Gloucester Connection, and more.
“Private support strengthens the Sawyer Free Library’s capacity to innovate and adapt to change, especially now as we move ahead and help our Gloucester community recover, rebuild and renew safely,” said library Director Jenny Benedict in a prepared statement.. “Supporting the Annual Appeal makes the difference in helping job seekers, keeping kids on track for school success, assisting digital learners in finding their way in the online world, connecting newcomers and lifelong residents to current information about community services – and so much more.”
Letters about the year-end campaign are in the mail to more than 1,500 Gloucester households.
Donations to Sawyer Free Library’s Annual Appeal may be made by check to the Sawyer Free Library, Annual Appeal, P.O. Box 415, Gloucester, MA 01930, or online at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.