There’s large, colorful overstuffed chairs from the children’s room, stacks of books, shelves of DVDs, audiobooks and CDs, and sculptures by local artists peppered throughout.
There’s an 1855 portrait of the library’s benefactor, Samuel Sawyer, on the wall in a corner dedicated to local history resources.
And what was once a cinema refreshment bar has been repurposed to serve as the main library desk, with signs spelling out “welcome” in several languages.
On Monday, after three weeks of being closed, Sawyer Free Library re-opened in its temporary location at 21 Main St. The space, upstairs from Mystery Train Records and formerly filled by Cape Ann Cinema and Stage, will be the library’s home for approximately 18 to 24 months.
“They have been very lovely about it,” said Digital Services Librarian Joella Allen about what patrons think of the temporary space. “They will come in and say, ‘Oh, wow, I love what you have done with the place.’”
“It’s good,” said Gloucester resident James Formichella, a frequent patron of the library. “This works, it seems to me. I mean you can’t hold 100 people in here, but …”
Services and hours
The library’s temporary move is needed because the main library building at 2 Dale Ave. is set to undergo an addition and renovation project that is expected to start early next year.
In late July, the library’s Board of Trustees announced it had secured a multi-year lease for the 3,600 square-foot space downtown just a few blocks away from the main library.
“This is it,” library Executive Director Jenny Benedict said of the large room. “It is everybody all in one big room together.” Benedict said it has been nice having both adults and kids all in one space.
“The kids just put a big smile on everyone’s face when they see the kids coming in and they are so excited and they are coming over and looking through the books,” Benedict said.
The space accommodates library services for both children and adults and is handicap accessible.
Along a wall to the right there is a bank of computers and the space offers free Wi-Fi access. and while the size of the space limits the number of books and other materials that can be housed, through the hold system, cardholders can have access to titles and resources from storage in the Saunders House and other NOBLE libraries. The space also allows cardholders to check out digital devices such as Chromebooks, tablets and hotspots.
The left side of the room is dedicated to children and children’s materials. Books are arranged by reading levels with the youngest children’s materials located upfront, Benedict said. There is space for kids to come in to be with their parents. Tween and Teen books are located in a separate area at the back of the library.
Moveable shelves at the back of the library will allow the space to be opened up for events or programs.
The library’s hours are unchanged: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available on Main Street, in the lot at St. Peter’s Square, and at the library on Dale Avenue until the project starts.
“This is the fourth day we are open and we are thrilled to be in this really brightly lit and really open space for our library,” Benedict said. “So far, everyone that has come in is really positive.”
Looking ahead
When asked how the library knew what materials to take with it, Benedict said, “this is where librarians shine and they know our community and our reading interests in the community very deeply and so when they go to pick materials, they are using all of those filters to then say, ‘OK, this is what’s the priority for our community over the next couple of years.’”
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a $29 million loan order to finance the building project, scheduled to be completed in 2025. This will allow the city to access a $9.3 million provisional construction grant award from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. The library is owned by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library, a nonprofit corporation, which plans to repay the loan through grants, corporate and individual donations.
A little more than half of the project cost has been raised, and the Sawyer Library Foundation through its Sawyer Free 2025 philanthropic capital campaign continues to seek donations for the project. You can learn more and donate at sawyerfree2025.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714 or eforman@northofboston.com.