The evil Teddy bear Monokuma from the anime “Danganronpa,” the Cat in the Hat and the Lorax stopped by Sawyer Free Library on Thursday morning to promote the library’s first comic convention, GloCon 2022, scheduled for April 30.
The free, all-ages event will celebrate comics and graphic novels as art, literature and pop culture, and showcase the library’s graphic novel and comic book collections.
The characters who showed up at the library were actually library employees who dressed up in costume to call attention to the event, which will include live action heroes, drawing workshops with comic book authors and artists, fandom games, light saber training, story time, a Pokémon scavenger hunt, and participants playing the MarioKart videogame on a big screen hung in the middle of the library.
Attendees are welcome to come dressed in costumes.
The goal of GloCon ’22, said assistant librarian Katelyn Rivela, dressed as the half black, half white Teddy bear, is “to bring the community together and just have fun.”
Children’s librarian Marissa Hall dressed up as Sad from the movie “Inside Out,” and Mari Martin, who does programming and interlibrary loans, dressed as the Cat in the Hat.
“Oh my gosh, it’s huge,” Martin said of GloCon. “We are doing so much. In one day, we are squeezing so much in,” she said of the classes, activities and other surprises planned for event. “It’s amazing.”
The event, organized by community librarian Jenny Santomauro, will be on all levels of the library, not just in the children’s department.
“I think just have an all-day, all ages fun family event for the community,” Santomauro said of the goal of GloCon.
Library assistant Leah Svensson dressed up as the Lorax to promote the event, “just helping out my coworkers get the word out, and yeah, it’ll be fun. It will be a fun event.”