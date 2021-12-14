Sawyer Free Library welcomes new children's librarian

All the way from New York City, Marisa Hall has joined the staff of Sawyer Free Library's Children's Room.
"I am beyond pleased to welcome Marisa Hall, with her innovative thinking, boundless enthusiasm, and love of working with children, to our dedicated and talented staff at the Sawyer Free Library," said Library Director Jenny Benedict in a prepared statement. "Marisa is so approachable and friendly. I know that our young patrons and their families will welcome her warmly."
Hall comes to the Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue after more than four years working as the senior children's librarian for New York Public Library's Riverside branch.
"I've been so inspired by the Sawyer Free Library community and my warm welcome to Gloucester that I can't wait to jump in and start working with the library's young patrons," said Hall, the Children's Room's newest librarian, about her role. "I'm looking forward to getting to know even more of the community through my Saturday story-times and STEM programming in the new year.
Last Thursday, Hall taught a group of about 20 youngsters — and their parents — about electricity by teaching them to use paper, copper tape and a battery to build a circuit and power an LED light. Hall said the library plans to make workshop, titled STEM-tastic Thursday, a monthly event.
"Marisa brings her extensive experience of creating and implementing programs and community outreach events designed to catch the attention and meet the needs of the library's younger patrons to her new position at Sawyer Free Library," stated the library's press release. "With expertise in STEM/STEAM concepts and practices, she will also be developing new innovative programs for children and teens of all ages."
Hall has garnered numerous professional awards and certifications for her work in library services. She received a Master of Information and Library Science with a concentration in School Media and Youth Services from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware.
The library's Children's Room is overseen by Head Children's Librarian Christy Rosso.