The project to renovate and expand Cape Ann’s oldest library got a boost Thursday as the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners announced approval of a $9 million provisional grant for the proposed $28 million modernization of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue.
Those championing the project, which includes plans to renovate a 1976 wing and add 15,000 square feet to double the library’s size, have been waiting six years for this grant to become available.
“On behalf of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to announce that the wait is over. After six years of being on the list for an MBLC construction grant, the funds are now available, bringing us one big step closer to making the Sawyer Free 2025 a reality,” said Mern Sibley, the Board of Trustees’ president, in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the MBLC and everyone who has championed the project these last few years. This funding is instrumental to our overall $28 million project goal.”
Gift to create maker space
Separately, another boost came by way of Cape Ann Savings Bank, as it was announced last week the bank has made a $250,000 charitable donation to Sawyer Free 2025, the philanthropic capital campaign raising money to fund the project.
The gift underscores “the bank’s goal of strengthening area communities, businesses and the families that live here through sponsorships and charitable giving,” according to the announcement of the gift. It also secured for Cape Ann Savings Bank one of the 14 donor-naming opportunities available in support of the campaign.
Cape Ann Savings Bank’s gift follows a string of announcements about philanthropic donations to Sawyer Free 2025, including $250,000 from BankGloucester, $1 million from the Newburyport-based Institution for Savings, and a $200,000 grant from MassDevelopment and the Massachusetts Cultural Council, one of 94 capital grants from the organizations’ fiscal year Cultural Facilities Fund.
Sawyer Free 2025 has raised pledged donations and grant awards totaling more than $14.3 million, including the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners grant.
“Sawyer Free Library’s mission of being a place of learning, creativity and innovation that nurtures and develops the community is much like the long-standing, community-based mission of Cape Ann Savings Bank,” said the bank’s president, Marianne Smith, in a statement.
“The library is one of Gloucester’s treasured gems,” Smith said. “As such, we are pleased to be able to contribute to its renovation and modernization. We’re also excited to follow the progress of the Sawyer Free 2025 plan to equip the building with technological advancements, new methods of learning and ground-breaking ways of sharing ideas and information. In fact, Cape Ann Savings Bank’s gift will directly fund the construction of an all-ages digital maker space inside the new library.”
“This major contribution by Cape Ann Savings Bank is a shining example of its legacy as a supporter of community events, organizations and activities,” said Barry Weiner, a retired attorney and the campaign chair for Sawyer Free 2025.
Aid from the state
The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners grant is part of the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program meant to assist libraries statewide to meet the growing demand for library services with expanded and improved facilities.
“On behalf of the Gloucester community, I thank them for supporting the Sawyer Free Library’s transformative project to renovate and expand this community treasure,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a statement. “This significant investment from the MBLC to create a transformative, 21st century educational, cultural, civic and community hub will pay dividends for years to come for our Gloucester residents. I look forward to seeing the future of the Sawyer Free Library take shape.”
Plans for Sawyer Free include a new community space with a 110-seat community room, a dedicated teen room, an a digital maker space with a film production suite and sound recording studio. Other features include a library history center, a quiet reading room, and a 16-seat conference room.
The project was accepted into the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program in 2017 with a $9 million provisional award. Because the library plans attain the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, it is eligible for an anticipated addition of up to $316,052 through the state’s Green Library Incentive.
The library’s board is preparing for the project to start in early 2023. Once work begins, the library plans to move to a temporary location downtown and remain open during construction, which is expected to take 18 months.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.