Flanking Cape Ann Savings Bank’s $250,000 donation check to the Sawyer Free 2025 campaign, lifelong library users Isabella and David Robertson proudly present the bank’s contribution to the renovation and expansion of Cape Ann’s oldest public library. Behind them are, from left, Library Director Jenny Benedict, Sawyer Free 2025 Campaign Manager Sarah Oaks, Library Board of Trustees President Mern Sibley, Sawyer Free 2025 Campaign Chair Barry Weiner, Cape Ann Savings Bank President Marianne Smith, library patron Gina Goulart-Robertson, Vice Chair of the Sawyer Library Foundation Campaign Steering Committee Frederica Doeringer, Cape Ann Savings Bank Senior Vice President John Brennan, and library patron Lenore Maniaci holding Helena-Rose Maniaci.